Currents

Navajo Nation Surpasses 9,500 COVID-19 Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff August 20, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 19 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three recent deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 487 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 6,996 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 90,304 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,519.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,293

Crownpoint Service Unit: 795

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 745

Gallup Service Unit: 1,526

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,296

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,483

Tuba City Service Unit: 923

Winslow Service Unit: 454

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, President Nez was joined by Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish and the Navajo Police Department to hand out face masks, hand sanitizer, and preventative tips and information for COVID-19 during a public service announcement checkpoint along Highway 191 in Chinle, AZ.

"Here on the Navajo Nation, we have gone 21 consecutive days with less than 50 new daily cases, but we have to remain diligent. We must adapt all preventative measures into our daily lives to lower the spread of the flu and COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. As leaders, we have to help our people in any way possible during the pandemic, even at the frontlines to distribute face masks and hand sanitizers to our Navajo families and elders in need," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation will have another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 24, at 5:00 a.m. All businesses and tribal parks will be closed for the duration of the weekend lockdown.

"As we begin to see fewer cases, we remind our citizens to continue to take care of their mental and physical health. Please stay connected with relatives and neighbors by phone or video chat and remind them that they have support. If you are feeling stress, anxious, or afraid, take the time to take a deep breath, stretch, pray, or call someone you know. Exercising, doing household chores, avoiding unhealthy foods, and drinks also help to keep us healthy. Take the time to rest and recover," said Vice President Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: undefined://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1598057205834000&usg=AFQjCNFLSXKH0Ck0jz-emltr1PJD6XptHw">undefined. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call ‪‪(928) 871-7014‪.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism. Founded in 2011 as a one-man endeavor by our current publisher Levi Rickert, Native News Online has become one of the largest and most-read Indigenous news organizations in the country. And we aim to keep growing, and to continue rigorously covering some of the most defining stories of our time — from the Indigenous fight against the fossil fuel industry to America’s response to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Sign me up for the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff