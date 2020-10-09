Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 42 New Cases; Under a 57-Hour Lockdown

Details By Native News Online Staff October 09, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 42 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 564 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 7,314 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 112,053 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,632, including eight additional cases that were previously unreported due to delayed reporting or reconciliation.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,457

Crownpoint Service Unit: 921

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,093

Gallup Service Unit: 1,684

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,353

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,620

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,003

Winslow Service Unit: 493

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 8:00 p.m. (MDT) on Friday, Oct. 9 until 5:00 a.m. (MDT) on Monday, Oct. 12.

A Stay-At-Home Order also remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation. On Friday, the state of New Mexico reported 488 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 683 new cases, and Utah reported 1,343.

"Today, the state of New Mexico reported its largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases with 488 new cases reported on Friday. The states of Arizona and Utah also continue to report massive increases in COVID-19 cases daily. The safest place for the Navajo people to be is at home on the Navajo Nation. We know frustration and fatigue caused by the pandemic is setting in, but we have to be strong and resilient like our ancestors. Now is not the time to let up and now is not the time to travel and expose yourselves to the virus. Please stay home, wash your hands, wear your masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Friday, the Nez-Lizer Administration, World Central Kitchen, CORE Foundation, and Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish distributed food and care packages to 440 families in the communities of Teec Nos Pos, Red Mesa, Aneth, and Mexican Water. Census officials were also on-site to help residents self-respond for the 2020 Census.

