Navajo Nation President Nygren to Give People's State of the Navajo Address Today

Details By Native News Online Staff January 09, 2024

One day before the first anniversary of Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren's presidency over the nation's largest tribal nation, he will deliver the People's State of the Navajo Nation address. The 37-year-old president will speak before members of the Navajo Nation Council, the Navajo Nation Supreme Court, and the general public.

The event is the first time a Navajo president or chairman has presented a State of the Navajo Nation address directly to the Navajo people before being given to the Navajo Nation Council.

During his address, President Nygren will report on the progress and accomplishments his administration has made in 2023, the goals for 2024 goals, and the changes made within the Executive Branch.

Talking to Native News Online on Monday evening, he said about his first year in office:

"It's been a whirlwind. It's been exciting. I think that, especially with the size of the land, the number of people, the different types of governments, we have to deal with the three different states, the federal government, I think it's everything I've always wanted. And it's been, it's been fun."

