Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on this week's Native Bidaské

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff January 04, 2023

In his last week in office, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will be on this week’s Native Bidaské program on Friday, January 6th at 12 noon - Eastern Time.

Nez, 47, was defeated in his attempt for a second term as president of the Navajo Nation, which sits on the largest Indian reservation in the United States. He will leave office on Tuesday, January 10th.

Nez led the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time fraught with challenges for citizens across the reservation. Navajo Nation was the epicenter of the pandemic in Indian Country, with the challenges of the virus worsened by the lack of electricity and drinking water in some Navajo communities.

Nez went to Washington, D.C. to increase funding for some of the most basic needs of his tribe.

Rickert will ask Nez to discuss what he perceives as the accomplishments of his administration and what lies in his future.

To watch this episode, tune into the livestream on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube social media accounts, and subscribe to our channel.









More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW), the attacks on tribal sovereignty at the Supreme Court and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Please consider a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10 to help fund us throughout the year. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter