Navajo Nation President Cleared of Sexual Assault Allegations Made by the Nation’s Vice President

Details By Neely Bardwell December 16, 2024

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has been cleared of Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya’s sexual harassment claim after an investigation was launched by the Navajo Nation Department of Justice on April 19, 2024.

Vice President Montoya accused President Nygren on social media of sexually harassing her during an August 2023 meeting.

Today, December 16, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch released preliminary findings of investigator Eric Dahlstrom of the firm Rothstein Donatelli, who previously served as a long-time special prosecutor to the Navajo Nation.

“Vice President Montoya’s recounting of the August 17, 2023, incident does not constitute sexual harassment under policies applicable to either Navajo Nation elected officials or employees covered by the Navajo Nation [Personnel Policies Manual]. Further, the facts reported would not constitute a violation of any criminal law of the Navajo Nation,” Branch said in a statement released on Monday.

Vice President Montoya claimed in a statement that President Nygren had made her feel “uncomfortable in his office during a conversation” and “powerless to leave his office”, preventing her (verbally) from exiting his office.

“President Nygren sat across from me at his round table in his office. He sat back in a casual manner and just stared at me. I was uncomfortable enough to try and not have eye contact with him. His tone of voice was not business or friendly; it was strange.”

After the accusations were made against Nygren, he held a press conference on May 28, 2024 where he denied any wrongdoing. He rejected the allegations and expressed his support for an open, independent, fair, and transparent investigation—one in which the Navajo people could have full confidence.

The Attorney General reported that Mr. Dahlstrom’s findings were based on thorough interviews of current and former employees. Among those interviewed were President Nygren, Vice President Montoya, Chief of Staff Patrick Sandoval, Chief Legal Counsel Bidtah Becker and others. A telephonic and text tip line was also set up to allow members of the public to express their concerns.

“Sadly, this has been nothing but a disgraceful power grab from the get-go by the Vice President and her supporters,” President Nygren said in a released statement on Monday. “Her false accusations and blatant lies all along have been an attempt to remove me as President. She continues to attend chapter meetings and agency council meetings sharing malicious lies with our people and continues to work closely with the ‘Recall President Nygren’ committee to attack, discredit and disparage me and my staff. Her actions have not only divided our Navajo Nation, but they hinder and undermine all the great work the Administration has done and is doing.”

President Nygren said he feels the same as he did in October when he publicly asked for the Vice President’s resignation. At the time, he said her signing of a recall petition was her announcement to the Nation that she no longer supported him nor the Administration or its goals and objectives.

“Too many of our people are suffering. We have too much work to do. Since taking office, I have given very important projects to her, and she has failed to fulfill them and move them forward,” President Nygren said.

The full investigative report will be released publicly once Navajo Nation leadership has been briefed on it.

