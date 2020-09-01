Currents

Navajo Nation Positive Cases Rises to 9,830; Death Toll Stays at 503

Details By Native News Online Staff September 01, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported nine new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 503 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 7,102 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 95,423 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,830.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,332

Crownpoint Service Unit: 808

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 917

Gallup Service Unit: 1,574

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,301

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,501

Tuba City Service Unit: 934

Winslow Service Unit: 457

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place

them accurately in a Service Unit.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer stated that the Navajo Nation’s 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns and daily curfew hours will continue through the month of September to help control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

"Now is the time to prepare your homes and families for the upcoming winter season and the flu season. Please use your time on weekends wisely and begin to gather fire wood, medical supplies, food and water, and other resources to keep you safe at home this winter season. The flu season will be another challenge, but we can help to minimize the effects of the flu season by doing what we are doing now – wearing masks, staying home, washing hands, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. We will be prepared if we take advantage of the time we have on weekends to plan and prepare,” said President Nez.

On Tuesday, the state of Utah reported 296 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 507 new cases, and New Mexico reported 110.

"As long as there is no vaccine available for the public, we have to keep planning ahead and preparing for the coming months. Just as our elders prepared in advance for the winter season, we have to prepare and also remain mindful of the risks that COVID-19 and the flu season will bring,” Vice President Lizer said.

