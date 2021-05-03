Navajo Nation Nears 100,000 People Fully Vaccinated

Details By Native News Online Staff May 03, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is nearing 100,000 fully vaccinated on the nation’s largest Indian reservation in the country. This is good news for the Navajo Nation, which has served as the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indian Country.

As of Monday, May 3, there have been 30,522 positive Covid-19 cases reported and 1,281 Covid-related deaths.

“We have nearly 100,000 people who are fully vaccinated here on the Navajo Nation. We are moving closer and closer to reaching herd immunity, but we have to remain diligent and remember that we have two variants identified within our homeland,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Monday.

“We have to keep pushing back on Covid-19 and the variants by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands often, avoiding large in-person gatherings, and limiting travel. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,580

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,940

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,631

Gallup Service Unit: 4,839

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,710

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,125

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,703

Winslow Service Unit: 1,975

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 652 new cases, Utah reported 228, and New Mexico reported 685 cases that includes Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported on Wednesday that 247,165 total vaccine doses have been received, 224,465 administered, which represents nearly 91-percent. 99,254 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

