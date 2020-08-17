Currents

Navajo Nation Implements "Safe at Home" Public Health Order

Details By Native News Online Staff August 17, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-021, rescinding the "Stay at Home" (shelter-in-place) order and implementing a "Safe at Home" public health order. The order further reinstates the requirements for "drive-in" gatherings, the daily and weekend curfew hours, from 9:00 p.m. (MDT) to 5:00 a.m. (MDT). It also states that the Navajo Nation's roads remain closed to visitors and tourists for the duration of the declared public health emergency.

"The public health order does not require individuals to stay home, but we continue to encourage Navajo residents to limit their travels and leave their place of residence only for emergencies or perform essential activities and errands. We all play an important role in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low. As the Navajo Nation is taking small and responsible steps to reopen the economy in a phased approach that is data-driven, it is important to stay alert and prepared to protect ourselves and others," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The order states that "Drive-in" gatherings include parking lots with hotspot areas, religious services, funeral services, graduations, and other events, with the following guidelines:

Participants must remain in their vehicles for the entire event

All vehicle occupants must be from the same household

Participants must maintain a six-feet distance from other vehicles

Organizers and participants must wear face masks

No more than 10 people in public restrooms

Ensure access to handwashing station, sanitizers, or gloves

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces

On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 480 as of Sunday. 6,970 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 88,461 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,447 and negative tests total 74,260.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,280

Crownpoint Service Unit: 785

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 736

Gallup Service Unit: 1,518

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,293

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,475

Tuba City Service Unit: 907

Winslow Service Unit: 449

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff