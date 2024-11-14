Navajo Nation Files Second Lawsuit Against Apache County to Protect Navajo Voting Rights

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
Native Vote 2024. For a second time since Election Day, the Navajo Nation Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Apache County, Arizona. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after learning about delays in processing early ballots for the 2024 general election.
"This is not the first time we’ve seen these kinds of issues in Apache County, and sadly, it’s been an ongoing pattern of disenfranchisement in previous elections," said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. "The Navajo Nation will continue to fight for our voters, holding Apache County accountable until every Navajo voice is heard and every vote is counted."
The first lawsuit, filed on Election Day, sought to grant Navajo voters in Apache County an additional two hours to vote due to ballot printer failures at several polling sites. This second lawsuit now aims to extend the deadline for voters to correct signature discrepancies on their early ballots.
