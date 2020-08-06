Currents

Navajo Nation Eases Weekend Lockdowns to 32 Hours

Details By Native News Online Staff August 06, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With the flattening of the curve of COVID-19 positive cases on the Navajo Indian Reservation, Navajo Nation officials have eased off the 57-hour weekend lockdown to 32-hour lockdown beginning this weekend. The Navajo Nation will implement a 32-hour weekend lockdown ‪beginning on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 10 at 5:00 a.m. The daily curfew will also be changed to ‪9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

“With the revised hours for the weekend lockdown, it presents more time for families to prepare for the upcoming winter season by gathering fire wood, supplies, food, and other essential items. The winter season will present more challenges due to the flu season, so we all need to remain diligent about staying home, washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. Please continue to pray for our communities, front line warriors, and those fighting the virus.” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 28 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 468 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 6,775 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 83,769 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 9,223.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,240

Crownpoint Service Unit: 772

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 695

Gallup Service Unit: 1,494

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,274

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,442

Tuba City Service Unit: 862

Winslow Service Unit: 437

* Seven residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 1,444 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 212 new cases, and Utah reported 587 new cases.

The Department of Health and the Health Command Operations Center is also preparing for the upcoming winter flu season. They have also created a vaccination group to develop plans securing and distributing a vaccine for COVID-19 once one is proven to be safe and made available.

