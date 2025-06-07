Navajo Nation Declares 2025 Drought Emergency

Details By Native News Online Staff June 07, 2025

The Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management (CEM) unanimously approved Resolution No. 25-005, officially declaring a State of Emergency in response to worsening drought conditions across the Nation. All six commissioners voted in favor of the resolution.

“This declaration reflects our commitment to protect our land, water, and livestock for future generations,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said. “We must work together—across all levels of government—to ensure that no Navajo household is left behind during this drought.”

Resolution 25-005 addresses a range of urgent concerns, including critically low precipitation, deteriorating rangelands, declining water infrastructure, and heightened wildfire risks. The declaration calls on livestock owners to reduce herd sizes, instructs Grazing Officials to update tally counts, and encourages farmers to shift to drought-resistant crops. It also places restrictions on irrigation to conserve dwindling lake and reservoir supplies.

According to the resolution signed by both President Nygren and NCEM’s Chairman Marcarlo Roanhorse, the Southwest continues to be in a state of drought, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture deeming counties that make up the Navajo Nation as being disaster areas due to drought conditions:

-Apache, Navajo, and Coconino in Arizona

-McKinley, San Juan, and Cibola in New Mexico

-San Juan in Utah ,

“Our Nation is facing a dangerous convergence of water scarcity, degraded rangeland, and climate-driven threats,” said Commission Chair Marcarlo Roanhorse. “This declaration gives us the authority to respond with urgency, coordination, and resources. We cannot wait—our communities are already feeling the strain.”

The resolution authorizes $6,553,730 from the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to be directed toward critical repairs to windmills and the installation of water storage systems in drought-affected communities. It also supersedes all previous drought declarations, establishing this resolution as the official emergency declaration through September 31, 2025, unless extended by the Commission.

The resolution also references the May 22, 2025, drought emergency declared by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, underscoring the importance of regional collaboration in the face of shared environmental challenges.

