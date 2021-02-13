Navajo Nation Curfew Continues to Stop Spread of Covid-19

Details By Native News Online Staff February 13, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week. Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.

On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 35 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,108 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 15,754 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 239,126 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,205, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,383

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,826

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,427

Gallup Service Unit: 4,604

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,598

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,958

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,531

Winslow Service Unit: 1,860

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 1,791 new cases, Utah reported 943, and New Mexico reported 571 new cases.

“We have to keep our guard up and keep wearing a mask, or even two masks, in public to keep bringing down the numbers of new Covid-19 cases. Now is not the time to travel and put ourselves at more risk. Please remember that the safest place to be is here at home on the Navajo Nation. Stay home as much as possible, wear your masks, avoid in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

