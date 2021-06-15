Navajo Nation Council Okays Reopening of Parks; Awaits Office of President and Vice President's Approval

Details By Native News Online Staff June 15, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council approved legislation to reopen eight tribal parks on the Navajo Nation. The tribal parks have been closed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The legislation passed unanimously following the Navajo Nation’s change from “Orange” to “Yellow” safety status under Covid-19 safety protocols detailed by Public Health Order No. 2021-005.

The Office of the President and Vice President (OPVP) must still approve the legislation.

Upon approval, the following Navajo tribal parks, entities, and establishments will open:

Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

Monument Valley Welcome Center

Little Colorado River Navajo Tribal Park

Four Corners Monument and Tséyi’ Diné Heritage Area

Navajo Nation Museum

Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park

Navajo Nation Zoo

During the session, Linda Jackson, a Navajo Guided Tours representative in Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park said her employees have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

“[Employees] have been calling in everyday to see if they can work since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Jackson.

Before reopening, each park will have to submit an outlined safety measure plan to the Navajo Nation Health Commands Operation Center and Navajo Operational Safety and Health Administration, before being authorized to safely open.

Despite hesitation from some Council members about a potential second wave of Covid-19 and differing mask mandates for surrounding states near the Navajo Nation, the amendment passed with a vote of 21 in favor and zero opposed.

