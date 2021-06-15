Navajo Nation Council Okays Reopening of Parks; Awaits Office of President and Vice President's Approval

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council approved legislation to reopen eight tribal parks on the Navajo Nation. The tribal parks have been closed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The legislation passed unanimously following the Navajo Nation’s change from “Orange” to “Yellow” safety status under Covid-19 safety protocols detailed by Public Health Order No. 2021-005.
Want more Native News? Get the free daily newsletter today.
The Office of the President and Vice President (OPVP) must still approve the legislation.
Upon approval, the following Navajo tribal parks, entities, and establishments will open:
- Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park
- Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
- Monument Valley Welcome Center
- Little Colorado River Navajo Tribal Park
- Four Corners Monument and Tséyi’ Diné Heritage Area
- Navajo Nation Museum
- Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park
- Navajo Nation Zoo
Before reopening, each park will have to submit an outlined safety measure plan to the Navajo Nation Health Commands Operation Center and Navajo Operational Safety and Health Administration, before being authorized to safely open.
Despite hesitation from some Council members about a potential second wave of Covid-19 and differing mask mandates for surrounding states near the Navajo Nation, the amendment passed with a vote of 21 in favor and zero opposed.
More Stories Like ThisPechanga Resort Casino Eases Mask Restrictions, Reopens More Slot Machines
MacKenzie Scott Foundation Makes Multi-Million Dollar Donations to Native American in Philanthropy and the American Indian College Fund
Native American Remains of Unknown Age Discovered During Residential Construction Project Near Royal Couple's Mansion
NCAI Shows Support for President Fawn Sharp after Washington Governor Implies She is Not a Real Tribal Leader
While you're here...
We launched Native News Online with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Typically, readers donate $20, but any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.