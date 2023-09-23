Navajo Nation Council Members Meet with US Treasurer Malerba

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 23, 2023

Members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council met with United States Treasurer Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba (Mohegan Tribe) on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Representing the Navajo Nation Council were Delegates Vince James, Germaine Simonson, Eugenia Charles-Newton, and Nathan Notah.

Malerba was appointed in June 2022 by President Joe Biden. She is the first Native American to ever serve as treasurer of the United States.

The meeting with Malerba included representatives from the Coalition of Large Tribes (COLT), who joined the meeting to discuss concerns and offer insights pertaining to various crucial issues impacting Indian Council. These issues included economic development, taxation, and the utilization of funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). COLT comprises individuals from prominent Indian tribes across Indian Country, who form an advocacy group focused on addressing issues encountered by American Indian tribes with land holdings exceeding 100,000 acres.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Before assuming her role as Treasurer, Ms. Malerba achieved another significant milestone by becoming the 18th Chief of the Mohegan Tribe in 2010. She holds the distinction of being the first female Chief in the tribe's modern history. Her prior roles include serving as Chairwoman of the Tribal Council and holding the position of Executive Director of Health and Human Services for her tribe.

As Treasurer, Ms. Malerba's responsibilities encompass overseeing the Office of Tribal and Native Affairs within the U.S. Treasury. This office is dedicated to fostering communication with tribal nations and serves as the central hub for tribal policy. In addition to her role in the Office of Tribal and Native Affairs, Treasurer Malerba has direct oversight of the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Fort Knox, and plays a pivotal role as a key liaison with the Federal Reserve. Furthermore, she serves as a senior advisor to the Secretary of the Treasury in the domains of community development and public engagement.

During the course of their discussions, the Navajo Nation Council Delegates and COLT tribal leaders addressed the progress made in deploying ARPA funds. They also emphasized the urgent need for federal regulatory adjustments to facilitate a more expeditious utilization of federal funds by tribal nations. The current federal regulations and duplicative requirements pose significant obstacles for many tribes across the nation, often imposing more stringent conditions compared to other governmental entities.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter