Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 80 New COVID-19 Cases; Four More Deaths

Details By Levi Rickert July 15, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 80 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 405 as of Wednesday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,184 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 69,068 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,370.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,099

Crownpoint Service Unit: 715

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 547

Gallup Service Unit: 1,372

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,196

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,335

Tuba City Service Unit: 770

Winslow Service Unit: 333

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said that all residents of the Navajo Nation should prepare for the upcoming 57-hour weekend lockdown, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, July 20 at 5:00 a.m. to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the Navajo people safe.

“It’s important for families to plan ahead and prepare for the weekend lockdowns ahead of time to make sure you have enough food, water, medication, and other essential items. When you shop for essential items, please wear your masks, practice social distancing, and please wipe down and sanitize all of your purchased items. Keep your guard up because we could easily have another spike in cases if we become too relaxed. We are beating this virus and we need to continue fighting COVID-19 together,” said President Nez.

On Thursday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Lizer will host another online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19. They will also participate in a live radio forum on KTNN 660AM on Thursday beginning at 6:00 p.m. (MDT).

The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” The daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]