Navajo Department of Health identifies 75 Communities with Uncontrolled Spread of Covid-19 in Latest Update

- By Native News Online Staff
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health identified the following 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2021:
Aneth
Baca/Prewitt
Bird Springs
Black Mesa
Bodaway/Gap
Bread Springs*
Cameron
Casamero Lake
Chichiltah
Chinle
Churchrock
Coppermine
Cornfields
Cove*
Coyote Canyon
Crownpoint
Dennehotso
Gadiiahi*
Ganado
Hard Rock*
Hogback
Houck
Indian Wells
Inscription House
Iyanbito
Jeddito
Kaibeto
Kayenta
Lechee
Leupp
Lukachukai
Lupton
Many Farms
Mariano Lake
Mexican Springs*
Nageezi
Nahatadziil
Nahodishgish
Naschitti
Nazlini
Nenahnezad
Oak Springs
Oljato
Pinedale
Pinon
Ramah
Red Lake
Red Mesa
Red Valley
Rock Point
Rock Springs
Rough Rock
Round Rock
San Juan
Sanostee
Sheepsprings
Shiprock
Shonto
Smith Lake
St. Michaels
Standing Rock
Tachee/Blue Gap
Teec Nos Pos
Teesto*
Thoreau
Tohatchi
Tonalea
Torreon
Tsaile/Wheatfields
Tsayatoh
Tuba City
Twin Lakes
Two Grey Hills
Upper Fruitland
Whippoorwill
* Chapters recently added to the list
“With more and more reports of the Covid-19 variant being reported in various regions, we must continue to take all precautions. The variant is reported to be much more contagious, making it easier for the virus to infect from person to person. I am hopeful that we are beginning to see a downward trend, but that depends on the actions of all of us. We all have a part to play in bringing down the numbers of new Covid-19 cases. Stay strong and keep fighting. We are in this together,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-001 remains in effect through Jan. 25, 2021 with the following provisions:
- Extends the Stay-At-Home Lockdown which requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.
- Re-implements full 57-hour weekend lockdowns, including Friday, Jan. 22 beginning at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 a.m. MST.
- Essential businesses including gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, restaurants and food establishments that provide drive-thru and curbside services, and hay vendors can operate from 7:00 a.m. (MST) to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday only.
- Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.
On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 45 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 922 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 13,566 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 224,108 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 26,517.
