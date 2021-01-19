Navajo Department of Health identifies 75 Communities with Uncontrolled Spread of Covid-19 in Latest Update

Details By Native News Online Staff January 19, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health identified the following 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2021:

Aneth Baca/Prewitt Bird Springs Black Mesa Bodaway/Gap Bread Springs* Cameron Casamero Lake Chichiltah Chinle Churchrock Coppermine Cornfields Cove* Coyote Canyon Crownpoint Dennehotso Gadiiahi* Ganado Hard Rock* Hogback Houck Indian Wells Inscription House Iyanbito Jeddito Kaibeto Kayenta Lechee Leupp Lukachukai Lupton Many Farms Mariano Lake Mexican Springs* Nageezi Nahatadziil Nahodishgish Naschitti Nazlini Nenahnezad Oak Springs Oljato Pinedale Pinon Ramah Red Lake Red Mesa Red Valley Rock Point Rock Springs Rough Rock Round Rock San Juan Sanostee Sheepsprings Shiprock Shonto Smith Lake St. Michaels Standing Rock Tachee/Blue Gap Teec Nos Pos Teesto* Thoreau Tohatchi Tonalea Torreon Tsaile/Wheatfields Tsayatoh Tuba City Twin Lakes Two Grey Hills Upper Fruitland Whippoorwill

* Chapters recently added to the list

“With more and more reports of the Covid-19 variant being reported in various regions, we must continue to take all precautions. The variant is reported to be much more contagious, making it easier for the virus to infect from person to person. I am hopeful that we are beginning to see a downward trend, but that depends on the actions of all of us. We all have a part to play in bringing down the numbers of new Covid-19 cases. Stay strong and keep fighting. We are in this together,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-001 remains in effect through Jan. 25, 2021 with the following provisions:

Extends the Stay-At-Home Lockdown which requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

Re-implements full 57-hour weekend lockdowns, including Friday, Jan. 22 beginning at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 a.m. MST.

Essential businesses including gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, restaurants and food establishments that provide drive-thru and curbside services, and hay vendors can operate from 7:00 a.m. (MST) to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 45 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 922 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 13,566 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 224,108 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 26,517.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff