Navajo Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley Visits Navajo Veteran’s homesite

Details By Levi Rickert December 11, 2024

On Monday, Speaker Crystalyne Curley visited the homesite of Navajo veteran John Draper, 61, who will soon receive a new home after a 15-year wait on the housing list.

“It was a heartfelt and joyful visit with our Navajo veteran who has been waiting for over a decade to receive assistance through the Veterans Housing Program,” said Speaker Curley. “The veterans in my region go above and beyond to work together, pass resolutions, and secure resources to help one another. It’s amazing to see how well they work together.”

Draper, a U.S. Army veteran, shared with Speaker Curley that he is currently homeless and living in a deteriorating mobile home. He expressed his gratitude to the Many Farms Chapter Veterans for their collective efforts in clearing the land for his new homesite.

He also mentioned that several local veterans had voluntarily requested to be placed lower on the housing list to help expedite his application.

Jacqueline Begaye, Secretary and Treasurer of the Many Farms Chapter Veterans Organization, commended the strong sense of unity among the area's veterans.

“Our veterans do an excellent job of working together to help each other,” Begaye said. “We’re thankful for Speaker Curley’s leadership in making these housing opportunities a reality.”

Begaye highlighted the vital role Speaker Curley has played in bringing resources to the area.

“She’s been incredibly supportive of our veterans. When we first started working together, I provided her with a list of veterans waiting for housing. Speaker Curley, along with her Legislative District Assistant Gabe Freeland, have been advocating on our behalf and keeping us updated during our veterans’ meetings. We truly appreciate their ongoing efforts,” Begaye said.

Begaye also shared that three more veterans in the Many Farms area, all currently homeless, will soon receive homes through the program. The funding for these homes comes from $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated to the Veterans Housing Program, which supports long-term housing solutions for veterans in need.

“Today, we also spoke with another veteran who has been waiting for a home since returning from Vietnam,” Speaker Curley added. “Many of our veterans are aging and facing homelessness before receiving the support they deserve. These men and women have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom, and they shouldn’t have to live without a stable home.”

