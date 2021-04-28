Navajo Area Indian Health Service Reports Over 95,000 Individuals Fully Vaccinated

Details By Native News Online Staff April 28, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With over 95,000 individuals on largest Indian reservation in America fully vaccinated, as reported by the Navajo Area Indian Health Service (IHS), the Navajo Nation is nearing herd immunity.

“The Navajo Nation is moving closer to herd immunity, or as our health care professionals say ‘community immunity.’ We all have a part to play in pushing back on Covid-19 and receiving the vaccine is a critical part of the overall fight,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan said on Wednesday.

According to Nez, vaccines are widely available to all people who meet the requirements. He urged Navajo citizens to inform and encourage their loved ones to receive the vaccine if they have not done so already.

“Keep pushing back on the virus by getting vaccinated, staying home as much as possible, avoiding large in-person gatherings, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often,” Nez said.

On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 15 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,273 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 16,568 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 264,711 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,485.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,580

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,936

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,627

Gallup Service Unit: 4,832

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,708

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,112

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,696

Winslow Service Unit: 1,975

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 603 new cases, Utah reported 518, and New Mexico reported 248 new cases. The Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported on Wednesday that 247,165 total vaccine doses have been received, 218,203 administered, which represents over 88-percent. 95,769 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

