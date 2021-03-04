Navajo Area IHS Reports that 141,568 Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered

Details By Native News Online Staff March 04, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A report from the Navajo Area Indian Health Service on Thursday indicates that 187,560 total vaccine doses have been received, 141,568 administered on the Navajo Nation, which represents nearly 76 percent so far. 51,508 individuals have received a first and second dose of the vaccines.

“My words are not enough to express my appreciation for all of the health care workers on the frontlines who are working around the clock to save lives and protect our people from Covid-19. The level of efficiency when it comes to administering the vaccines is remarkable,” Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez said.

“Even after people receive the first and second doses of the vaccine, you must continue to take all precautions. There are variants, or mutations of the Covid-19 virus, that continue to spread so we have to be very careful and mindful at all times especially in public. Please continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two in public and near others, practice social distancing, avoid in-person gatherings and crowds, and wash your hands with soap and warm water often,” Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 19 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,194 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 16,131 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 245,804 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,816, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,480

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,856

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,548

Gallup Service Unit: 4,713

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,637

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,010

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,617

Winslow Service Unit: 1,937

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 1,154 new cases, Utah reported 611, and New Mexico reported 259 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff