Navajo Area IHS Prepares to Begin Vaccinating 12-15 Years Old Adolescents

Details By Native News Online Staff May 11, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-old adolescents on Monday.

The Navajo Area Indian Health Service is awaiting forthcoming guidance from the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and adoption by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before implementing vaccinations for this age group. ACIP is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and will conduct an independent review and recommendation to the CDC about the appropriate use of the Pfizer vaccine in this adolescent population.

“As the Navajo Area IHS awaits further guidance and approval from the CDC, the Indian Health Service is preparing to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to the adolescent age group as quickly as possible. This is an opportunity for families to receive the vaccine together, if adults have not done so already. The vaccines are effective and they are key to overcoming this pandemic. Community immunity is our goal here on the Navajo Nation. Please continue to wear masks, get vaccinated, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large in-person gatherings,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 9 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,285 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 29,261 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 268,597 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,642, including 13 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,586

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,941

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,643

Gallup Service Unit: 4,858

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,721

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,165

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,730

Winslow Service Unit: 1,979

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 683 new cases, Utah reported 224, and New Mexico reported 137 cases.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

