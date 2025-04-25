Native-owned Tocabe Opens Outlet at the Denver International Airport

Details By Neely Bardwell April 25, 2025

Indigenous Food Sovereignity. Travelers traveling in and out of Denver International Airport’s Concourse A now have the opportunity to eat Native American food. Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery, Denver, Colorado’s only Native-owned and operated restaurant, has officially opened its doors at the airport.

The new restaurant is located in Concourse A near Gate A38 of one of the United States' largest airports, offering travelers from across the world a rare opportunity to experience the richness of Native food traditions. Tocabe’s menu is rooted in ancestral recipes and locally and Native-sourced ingredients featuring recipes like bison ribs, fry bread tacos, green chili stew.

Tocabe was founded by Osage Nation citizen Ben Jacobs and his partner Matt Chandra. Jacobs wanted to bring the Indigenous cuisine experience to the broader stage, increasing the visibility of Native business in public spaces.

"This opening marks an amazing step forward for food representation around Indian Country. Native culinarians and our traditional foods are finally gaining broader recognition, not just locally, but on a global stage,” said Co-Founder Ben Jacobs. “For Tocabe, it’s an opportunity to expand our brand, share our story with a wider audience, and continue supporting Native food production and sovereignty.”

Tocabe has been featured on Food Network’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, with famous Chef Guy Fieri visiting the restaurant and trying their signature dishes: fry bread, bison ribs, Indian Tacos, and more.

Tocabe’s Denver Airport opening is part of a larger development by Mission Yogurt, Inc., which is also debuting other restaurants like D Bar, The Bagel Deli & Restaurant, and Williams & Graham in Concourse A.

