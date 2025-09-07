Native News Weekly (September 7, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff September 07, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Murkowski Seeks Input on “Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act of 2025”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), the chair of the U.S. Committee on Indian Affairs, is seeking input on a bill she plans to introduce in the Senate.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Comments are due to Sen. Murkowski’s office by Sep. 12, 2025 at Murkowski_Outreach@Indian. Senate.Gov. IAC will be providing comment and invites producers and Tribes to share their thoughts directly with IAC or with Sen. Murkowski’s office.

What is covered in the Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act of 2025: The draft legislation addresses a wide range of issues affecting Native children and families, including child welfare, justice, physical, behavioral, and environmental health, housing and homelessness, education, child care, and the expansion of research and data capabilities. Specific to agricultural considerations the bill includes:

638 authority for the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), which would allow Tribes to choose to administer FDPIR

638 authority for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which would allow Tribes to choose to administer SNAP

A new pilot 638 program to allow Alaska Native regional corporations and the Metlakatla Indian Community to administer SNAP

Authorization and expansion of the Child Nutrition Programs Tribal Pilot Projects, which was first established in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024.

Provisions to improve data collection, Tribal data sovereignty, and use of Traditional Ecological Practices. Note however that IAC will be submitting comment recommending improvements to these provisions to better capture Tribal agricultural data and needs.

ACF Awards $3M for Tribal Home Visiting to Support Mothers and Young Children

The Administration for Children & Families (ACF) recently announced six tribal entities received awards under the Tribal Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program.

The program develops and strengthens tribal capacity to promote the health and well-being of pregnant women and families with children from birth to kindergarten entry in AI/AN communities. The Tribal MIECHV program now funds 53 grants supporting tribes, tribal consortia, tribal organizations, and urban Indian organizations to implement voluntary, evidence-based home visiting programs across 110 tribal communities.

IHS Shares Resources Related to Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Reporting

Indian Health Service (IHS) notes the timely reporting of fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement helps in prevention and reduces negative impacts to beneficiaries and tribal, urban, and federal programs. This Dear Tribal Leader Letter highlights the HHS Office of the Inspector General, especially its free online trainings on fraud prevention, grantee responsibilities, and whistleblower protections. The letter is accompanied by enclosures on OIG's tribal training resources and summaries on fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement.

