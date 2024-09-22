Native News Weekly (September 22, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff September 22, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Legislation Introduced Bill to Permanently Protect American Bison, Grizzly Bears, and Gray Wolves

On Thursday, U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced the Tribal Heritage and American Bison, Grizzly Bear, and Wolf Restoration and Coexistence Act, legislation to establish permanent federal protections for these three species and expand recovery efforts and coexistence measures. Additionally, the bill would enhance existing tribal management authorities over these species by creating oversight committees that work in unison with tribes to identify tribal lands suitable for possible reintroduction efforts.

Tribal Heritage and American Bison, Grizzly Bear, and Wolf Restoration and Coexistence Act: BILL TEXT | SECTION BY SECTION

"Bison, grizzly bears, and wolves hold significant spiritual, cultural, and ecological value to many tribal communities and our nation,” said Ranking Member Grijalva. “I’m proud to introduce this legislation with Senator Booker to enshrine protections for these species and ensure that conservation and management are conducted in close consultation with Tribal Nations. For centuries, the United States’ policies have systematically failed to honor our treaties, harming Tribal Nations and resulting in significant cultural losses and ecological damage. Congress has a trust responsibility to move forward from past injustices and craft policies for the future that are based on respect and recognition of Tribal Nations’ leadership in recovering these iconic species and their habitats."

“American bison, grizzly bears, and gray wolves are iconic American species and are timeless symbols of our nation’s heritage, yet these animals were driven to the brink of extinction,” said Senator Booker. “Building on the success of past conservation legislation like the American Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, I am proud to introduce legislation that directs the Secretary of the Interior to work closely with Indigenous communities to ensure permanent protection for these animals.”

American bison, grizzly bears, and gray wolves hold important cultural significance to many Indigenous peoples of North America. Despite their important ecological roles and cultural symbolism, during the 19th and 20th centuries each of these species was hunted to the point of eradication from most of their historic range throughout the continental United States. The elimination of these animals from their traditional ranges has dramatically compromised the integrity of their former ecosystems. Continuing to reestablish their presence – and prohibiting future eradication efforts – will restore the health of these ecosystems

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms and flooding from August 8-10, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the Tribal Nation and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Catherine O. Fan has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further assessments.

FCC Native News Digest-September 2024

To make it easy for Tribal Communities to engage with the FCC, we will be publishing a monthly digest with updates and reminders that may be of interest to Tribal leaders, governments, businesses and other organizations. This list is not comprehensive of all FCC deadlines, programs, and initiatives, but does represent items that the Office of Native Affairs thinks might be important to the communities that you serve.

Please visit the FCC’s main website at https://www.fcc.gov/, go to “Proposed FCC Rulemakings” at https://www.fcc.gov/proposed-rulemakings for more information, or reach out to ONAP at [email protected] with any questions. A copy of this news digest is available at www.fcc.gov/Native.

