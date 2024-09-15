Native News Weekly (September 15, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 15, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

The Administration for Children and Families Annual Tribal Consultation on September 18

The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) invites Tribal leaders to the ACF Annual Tribal Consultation meeting virtually on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, from 1:00 - 4:30pm EDT.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.



During the sessions, ACF leadership will engage with Tribal leaders on issues important to the Tribes and ACF Tribal program priorities. Topics include ACF implementation of EO 14112 and integration processes for the 477 program. Registration is required and available here: event/acf-tribal-consultation- 2024 . Please see this During the sessions, ACF leadership will engage with Tribal leaders on issues important to the Tribes and ACF Tribal program priorities. Topics include ACF implementation of EO 14112 and integration processes for the 477 program. Registration is required and available here: https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ana/ event/acf-tribal-consultation-2024 . Please see this consultation agenda for more information.

USDA Forest Service &AIANTA Partner to Connect Indigenous Communities with Climate Resilience Resources

The USDA Forest Service its Community Navigator Initiative has launched a partnership with the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA)

The goal of this partnership is to connect and support Native Nations and communities in the U.S. and those at high risk of wildfires and climate with opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Laws, landmark investments in the nation’s infrastructure.

As part of the project, AIANTA will launch an extensive mentorship program to help Native Nations and communities build climate resilience by finding and accessing grant funding and capacity-building support. AIANTA will provide guidance and support in identifying funding eligibility, resources needed to apply for grant funds, and workshops and training sessions centered on building climate resilience and organizational capacity. This project is rooted in recreation and tourism with a focus on healthy lands and forests, which result in healthy economics for Native Nations where recreation and cultural tourism can thrive.

Proposed Tribal General Welfare Exclusion Act Released





Included in the notice is a public hearing, scheduled for January 13th, 2025, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Requests to attend the public hearing must be received by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on January 9, 2025. The U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) published a press release outlining that the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) to implement section 139E of the Internal Revenue Code, created by the Tribal General Welfare Exclusion Act of 2014.Included in the notice is a public hearing, scheduled for January 13th, 2025, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Requests to attend the public hearing must be received by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on January 9, 2025.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter