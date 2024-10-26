Native News Weekly (October 27, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff October 27, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Indian Affairs Seeks Additional Input on New Regulations to Protect Native American & Native Hawaiian Cultural Items

The Department of the Interior’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management, and Budget announced that they are seeking additional input from Indian Tribes and the Native Hawaiian Community on the development of regulations to implement the Safeguarding Tribal Objects of Patrimony (STOP) Act. The draft regulations would help prevent the international export of cultural items prohibited from trafficking under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and the Archeological Resources Protection Act.

“Protecting and preserving the cultural heritage of Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Villages, and the Native Hawaiian Community and preventing the illegal trafficking of cultural items is important not just to these communities, but to the United States as a whole,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. “As we finalize this regulation, we will listen to further input to make sure the final regulations enable the U.S. to uphold its responsibilities and prevent illegal transfer to foreign museums, auction houses, and private collectors. Instead, this rule will help ensure cultural items remain with their rightful owners as they should for time immemorial.”

The STOP Act directs the Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Departments of State, Justice, and Homeland Security, to regulate export of Tribal archaeological resources and cultural items, facilitate voluntary repatriation of Native American tangible cultural heritage to Indian Tribes in the United States, and to operate a program to carry out core functions of issuing export certificates, consulting with Indian Tribes and the Native Hawaiian Community, and collecting fees and fines.

Legilsation Introduced Bill Transferring Ownership of Forest System Land to Tonto Apache Tribe

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema introduced legislation to transfer 3,060 acres of U.S. Forest Service land to the Tonto Apache Tribe—located near Payson, Arizona—to be held in trust as part of their existing reservation.

"Transferring this land to the Tonto Apache Tribe is about respecting their history and ensuring their community has the resources to grow and thrive,” said Kelly. “This bill will give them more control over land that holds deep cultural significance, strengthening their community and connection to their heritage."

Kelly and Sinema’s legislation supports the Tonto Apache Tribe’s proposal to expand their reservation. This land is culturally significant to the tribe and will enable them to build additional housing for community members to reside on the reservation.

Throughout their time in Congress, Kelly and Sinema have worked to expand the growth and prosperity of Arizona tribal communities. Kelly and Sinema both supported the passage of the Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act and the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act – two pieces of legislation increasing land rights for the Gila River Indian Community and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe – increasing economic opportunities for both tribal communities.

Supporters of the Tonto Apache Land Transfer Act are the Tonto National Forest, the Department of Agriculture, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Gila County, and the City of Payson.

Tribal Leaders Invited to Attend US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Formal Consultation

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) invites federally recognized Tribes to participate in a formal consultation on a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) titled "Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act Reporting Requirements."

