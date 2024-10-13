Native News Weekly (October 13, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 13, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Native American Seed Act Introduced

Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-CA), a member of the Congressional Native American Caucus, and Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) introduced the Native American Seed Act. Legislation that would allow for the Department of Interior and Indian Tribes to establish a program that would determine and protect traditional Native American seeds.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

"The Native American Seed Act is designed to offer Tribal communities nationwide the chance to protect and uphold their traditional agricultural practices. Its goal is to assist tribal initiatives in preserving traditional seeds and farming methods vital for their physical, cultural, and spiritual well-being," Rep. Norma Torres said. "This practice encompasses conventional planting methods, culinary rituals, and ceremonial activities, which not only promote food sovereignty and health but also safeguard the legacy embodied within these seeds. Their inherent traits are vital for the sustained flourishing of plant life for generations to come and for creating a path for future generations to carry on their heritage and make their mark on the world. I’m honored to collaborate with Congressman LaMalfa to ensure that we achieve this goal through bipartisan efforts."

"The Pueblo of Tesuque thanks Representative Torres for introducing the Native American Seeds Act of 2024. This legislation would assist us in our efforts to protect and preserve our traditional seeds and our agricultural systems that have nourished us physically, culturally, and spiritually for millennia, Governor Milton Herrera, Pueblo of Tesuque said. “Our ancestors developed a relationship with plants for food and medicine and for use in ceremonies and prayers, allowing our community and our culture to survive; and, this bill will help ensure that our deep connections to these plants will continue for future generations."

IHS & HUD to Hold Tribal Infrastructure Needs Consultation

Indian Health Service (IHS) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are seeking tribal input on how Federal resources for affordable housing, water, and sewer infrastructure can best be delivered to Tribal communities. The consultation furthers the goals of President Biden's Executive Order 14112, which directs Federal agencies to work together to streamline processes and collaborate to resolve issues. IHS and HUD pose questions to help facilitate the consultation in this Dear Tribal Leader Letter. Written responses and comments on other housing-related considerations are requested by November 9 to [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line, "HUD/IHS Housing-Related Infrastructure for Tribal Communities."

Releases Information Memorandum on Indigenous Knowledge in Head Start Programs

The ACF Office of Head Start recently released guidance that affirms Tribes can design and implement a Head Start curricula and assessment tools that are centered on their language, culture, and traditions. The Head Start statute requires that a curricula is rooted in scientifically valid research. The guidance affirms that by applying Indigenous Knowledge to developing, adapting, and implementing curricula, AI/AN Head Start recipients meet the requirement that curricula are research-based and scientifically valid. The guidance also assures Tribes that OHS will defer to Tribal leaders to assess their own curricula and assessments and determine that they are scientifically valid based on their own indigenous knowledge. You can read the Information Memorandum in full on ACF's Head Start Policy and Regulations webpage.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter