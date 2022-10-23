Native News Weekly (October 23, 2022): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff October 23, 2022

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

HHS Tribal Consultation on Developing an HHS Tribal Data Sharing Policy

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is consulting Tribal leaders on their recommendations for developing an HHS Tribal Data Sharing Policy in response to the GAO's finding that access to Indian Health Service (IHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local epidemiological data varied across the twelve Tribal Epidemiology Centers (TECs) serving Tribal communities. Two virtual consultations were held on October 13 and 19 with broad participation from Indian Country. Tribes are invited to send written comment via email to [email protected]hhs.gov by October 28. A copy of the GAO report is available HERE.

Ute Tribe to Receive Tribal Broadband Federal Grant Award

The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation have received a federal grant funding from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This grant is to help fund the development and expansion of a tribally-owned broadband system.

The award totals to $15,854,541 to aid in constructing broadband infrastructure. This expansion will provide 590 unserved tribal member households, and other Native-owned businesses and organizations.

“We are excited to take control over broadband on our Reservation,” Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee Chairman Shaun Chapoose said. “Access to reliable internet and cellular service is an expectation in today’s society. Yet, many of our members have been left behind. As Tribal leaders, our goal is to help ensure all of our members have access to these basic resources.

Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications & Information Administration Held the First Tribal Broadband Leaders Meeting

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA) held the first Tribal Broadband Leaders Network meeting with a community of practitioners dedicated to expanding broadband access on tribal lands. More than 130 participants who were from 70 different tribes attended the meeting on October 13.

The goal is to provide NTIA with feedback on their Tribal grant program from those who the program seeks to help.

NTIA will continue to hold monthly meetings with Tribal leaders and liaisons.

Any questions or concerns regarding the leaders network should be directed to Matt Rogotzke at [email protected].

Neely Bardwell (descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), a Michigan State University student who is a staff reporter for Native News Online, contributed to these briefs.

