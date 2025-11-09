Native News Weekly (November 9, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 09, 2025

WASHINGTON — The longest federal government shutdown continues into its 40th day Thursday. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson, (R-LA), has the House of Representatives on recess.

In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Marketplace Health Coverage and ACA Premium Tax Credit Changes

Enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are set to expire Dec. 31, 2025, without congressional action.

The enhanced credits, first introduced in 2021 and later extended through 2025, increased the amount of financial assistance available to eligible ACA Marketplace enrollees and expanded eligibility to include more middle-income individuals. The credits have helped reduce the cost of Marketplace health plans.

If the enhanced tax credits expire, American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) enrollees can expect higher premium payments. Now is the time to review your plan, compare coverage options, and check for any upcoming changes to benefits or premiums to ensure your coverage continues to meet your health and financial needs.

Marketplace open enrollment began Nov. 1. Members of federally recognized tribes and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) shareholders can enroll in a Marketplace plan at any time.

For help with Marketplace enrollment, contact a Tribal Enrollment Assister at your Indian Health Service provider.

Learn more about changes to the premium tax credits [here].

Bureau of Reclamation Awards $62 Million Contract for Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project Pumping Plant

The Bureau of Reclamation announced Friday a nearly $62 million contract award to Ames Federal Contracting Group, LLC for construction of the San Juan Lateral Pumping Plant No. 1 in northwest New Mexico.

The plant is a key component of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project and will pump water from the project’s Frank Chee Willetto Reservoir to the San Juan Lateral Water Treatment Plant.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

When completed, along with other parts of the San Juan Lateral’s raw water system, the facility will convey stored water from the San Juan River to the treatment plant. From there, the water will be treated and distributed through the San Juan Lateral, providing clean drinking water to Navajo communities in northwest New Mexico, the city of Gallup, and Window Rock, Arizona. The project fulfills a commitment under the Navajo San Juan Indian Water Rights Settlement.

Construction of the pumping plant is being funded entirely through the Reclamation Water Settlement Fund, authorized under Public Law 111-11 to supplement congressional appropriations for the project.

The new plant will be the largest on the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project, with a peak capacity of 71 cubic feet per second — enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool in just over 20 minutes.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher