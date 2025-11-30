Native News Weekly (November 30, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Continuing Resolution Restores Funding for Special Diabetes Program for Indians

The Special Diabetes Program for Indians will receive temporary funding under legislation to reopen the federal government.

The Senate Appropriations Committee released the text of the Continuing Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2026 on Sunday. The measure funds the federal government through Jan. 30, 2026.

The package includes $53.145 million for the program, covering the period from Oct. 1, 2025, through Jan. 30, 2026.

The funding measure was necessary because the Special Diabetes Program for Indians expired on Sept. 30, the National Indian Health Board said. A lapse in federal appropriations led to a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

Rep. Sharice Davids, Democrats Push for Immediate Vote to Extend ACA Tax Credits

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., joined 58 Democratic colleagues in urging an immediate House vote to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits, matching a commitment made by Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Without congressional action, Americans could see monthly premiums rise by an average of 77 percent, putting health coverage at risk for as many as 4.2 million Americans.

“Up to 24 million ACA enrollees are facing gross premium increases averaging 26 percent and actual monthly cost increases around 114 percent … Ignoring this issue will be catastrophic to millions and runs counter to President Trump’s promise to lower costs for Americans,” wrote Davids and her colleagues. “Majority Leader John Thune has guaranteed a vote on extending these ACA [Enhanced Premium Tax Credits] in the Senate. We respectfully demand you hold this same vote here in the House as soon as possible.”

Even though open enrollment has begun, Congress can still take action to prevent the steep premium increases Kansans face in 2026. Forecasting models show that extending the enhanced ACA tax credits now could still slow or reduce the premium hikes.

FERC Proposal Could Strip Tribes of Veto Over Hydropower Projects

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is considering a rule, requested by the administration, that would remove tribes’ veto authority over hydropower projects on or affecting their lands.

Tribal leaders have voiced strong opposition. One tribal environmental policy official warned that eliminating the veto could “invite speculative filings” and weaken the federal government’s credibility as a trustee and partner to Tribal Nations.

The proposal comes amid broader challenges for clean‑energy development on tribal lands. Federal directives have added extra layers of review or uncertainty for wind, solar, and other renewable-energy projects, complicating efforts by tribes to advance energy sovereignty.