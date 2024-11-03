Native News Weekly (November 3, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Tags

November 03, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

FEMA announced on Friday that President Joe Biden approved federal disaster assistance is available to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe to supplement the Tribal Nation’s efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, straight-line winds and flooding from July 13-14, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm, straight-line winds and flooding.

FCC to Lauch Tribal Library E-Rate Advocacy Program

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday announced the creation of the Tribal Library E-Rate Advocacy Program (T-LEAP), which builds on the Commission’s Tribal Libraries Pilot Program. Through this new, permanent program, interested Tribal libraries will have the opportunity to sign up throughout the year for one-on-one assistance to start learning about and working on the E-Rate application process. Tribal libraries are able to sign up for T-LEAP now online.

“Libraries are an important source for Internet access, which is especially true on Tribal lands, where access can be very limited and residents lack the tools needed at home to connect,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “We want to do everything possible to make sure Tribal communities have full access to the digital age, and this advocacy program will provide direct support to these groups as they navigate the E-Rate application process.”

The schools and libraries universal service support program, commonly known as the E-Rate program, helps schools and libraries to obtain affordable broadband. The FCC modified its rules in January 2022 to clarify that Tribal libraries are eligible for support through the E-Rate program. In July 2023, the FCC adopted additional rules that expanded eligibility to Tribal Colleges and University (TCU) libraries that also act as a public library in their communities. A TCU library is eligible to apply for E-Rate support if it serves as a public library by having dedicated library staff, regular hours, and a collection available for public use in its community.

