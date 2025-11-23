Native News Weekly (November 23, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff November 23, 2025

In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

IHS Announces Second Round of Tribal Consultation, Urban Confer on Proposed Realignment

The Indian Health Service (IHS) has scheduled a second round of Tribal Consultation and Urban Confer sessions on its proposed agency realignment, Acting Director Benjamin Smith announced in a Nov. 13 Dear Tribal Leader and Urban Indian Organization Leader letter.

Smith said the restructuring aims to clarify roles within the agency, reduce administrative burdens, and allow IHS leadership to refocus on core responsibilities involving policy, oversight and partnership. He emphasized that the realignment is intended to strengthen the federal government’s government-to-government relationship with Tribal Nations and maintain support for Urban Indian Organizations.

IHS will hold four in-person consultation sessions in Oklahoma, Colorado, California and Washington throughout December 2025 and January 2026, along with one virtual Urban Confer session. Tribal leaders and designated representatives are required to register for both the in-person and virtual meetings.

The deadline to submit comments for both the Tribal Consultation and Urban Confer is Feb. 9, 2026.

House Committee Holds Hearing on Multiple Native Affairs Bills

On Nov. 19, 2025, the House Committee on Natural Resources’s Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs held a legislative hearing covering a slate of bills affecting Native communities.



Among the measures under discussion:

H.R. 4276 — would amend the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act to authorize competitive grants for tribes and tribal organizations.

H.R. 5515 — called the “Indian Trust Asset Reform Amendment Act.”

H.R. 5682 and H.R. 5696 — dealing with land‑into‑trust authority and modernizing tribal real estate expansion.

Medicare Enrollment Is Open Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2025. During this period, Tribal citizens can review their Medicare coverage for 2026 and make changes, including switching plans or adjusting prescription drug coverage. A clarification: Special year-round enrollment opportunities apply only to Health Insurance Marketplace coverage for members of federally recognized Tribes and ANCSA shareholders — not to Medicare. A previous newsletter incorrectly suggested that these provisions applied to Medicare as well. We appreciate your understanding and encourage everyone to review their coverage to ensure their plan meets their current health needs. Interior Unveils Offshore Drilling Plan, Expands Access for Big Oil The Department of the Interior on Wednesday released a draft offshore oil and gas leasing plan that would sharply increase drilling across U.S. waters, including the Pacific, Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska’s Arctic. The plan comes amid widespread public opposition and growing concerns over environmental and climate risks, including potential oil spills and threats to coastal communities. The proposal adds to 36 upcoming offshore lease sales mandated by a federal tax bill passed earlier this year, a number that exceeds all offshore sales conducted in the past 15 years.

