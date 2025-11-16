Native News Weekly (November 16, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff November 16, 2025

WASHINGTON — We are happy to report the federal opened back up on Wednesday. In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, on Wednesday released a statement following the U.S. House’s passage of the latest government funding bill.

"I’ve said for weeks that we’ve got to come together and find a bipartisan compromise to open the government again, but this can’t be at the expense of threatening health care for the more than 160,000 Kansans who rely on ACA credits to afford care and the thousands more who will see skyrocketing health care premiums. While I’m grateful that federal workers will be back on the job and getting paid, I could not support this government funding bill without any commitment from Speaker Johnson to hold a vote to extend health care credits so that costs don’t surge for Kansas families. Kansans are sick of the political gamesmanship in Washington while people in Kansas pay the price. I am committed to keep fighting in every way I can to bring down the cost of care for Kansans."

Interior Rescinds 2024 Rule on Alaska Petroleum Reserve to Expand Energy Development

The Department of the Interior on Thursday announced a final rule rescinding the 2024 Bureau of Land Management regulation governing the National Petroleum Reserve–Alaska, a move officials say will help unlock the energy potential of the roughly 23-million-acre reserve.

"By rescinding the 2024 rule, we are following the direction set by President Trump to unlock Alaska’s energy potential, create jobs for North Slope communities and strengthen American energy security," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "This action restores common-sense management and ensures responsible development benefits both Alaska and the nation."

Established in 1923, the National Petroleum Reserve–Alaska has long been designated to support U.S. energy security. By reversing the 2024 rule, Interior officials say they are advancing efforts to bolster American energy dominance and reduce reliance on foreign oil.

The final rule implements direction from President Donald J. Trump under Executive Order 14153, issued on his first day in office, and responds to calls from Alaskans — including North Slope leaders — to reinstate the prior regulatory framework. Department officials say the change will allow them to focus on expanding responsible development to support Alaska’s economy, national security, and domestic energy production.

The Bureau of Land Management will now proceed with managing the reserve under new 2025 regulations aligned with those originally established in 1977. Agency officials say reversing the 2024 rule will ease regulatory burdens and position the reserve to deliver broader economic benefits for the nation and North Slope communities.

Call Out for Nation's Finest to Defend America's Parks and Heritage

The National Park Service is launching a nationwide effort to recruit up to 500 highly qualified, experienced law enforcement officers to protect America’s most treasured lands and ensure the safety of millions of park visitors each year.

This bold initiative reflects the Administration’s commitment to strengthening public safety, enhancing readiness, and ensuring that every visitor experience is secure, orderly and welcoming. From parks to urban monuments, NPS law enforcement officers serve on the front lines protecting irreplaceable natural and cultural resources, enforcing federal laws, and responding to emergencies in some of the most challenging and iconic environments in the world.

“America’s national parks deserve the very best public servants working to keep them safe,” said Frank Lands, National Park Service Deputy Director for Operations. “We are looking for experienced officers who are ready to step into one of the most unique and rewarding law enforcement roles in the federal government. These officers will help protect irreplaceable resources, support our park communities, and ensure millions of visitors can enjoy their national parks safely.”

