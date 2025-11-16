Honoring Our Cherokee Veterans Through Service and Connection

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr November 16, 2025

Guest Opinion. Our duty to care for those who have served our tribal Nation and our country is among our greatest honors in Cherokee Nation. From historic military enlistment to modern-day participation and active duty, Cherokee men and women have always answered the call to protect our collective freedom. Native peoples and Cherokees serve in the military at higher rates per capita than any other group.

And today, we answer a call of our own — one that ensures every Cherokee veteran receives the care, connection, and respect they have earned.

The Cherokee Nation’s Office of Veteran Affairs stands as a beacon of that commitment. Each year our team, led by Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden, assists hundreds of Cherokee veterans with navigating benefits, accessing health and wellness resources, and finding the support systems they deserve. Through a variety of programs like the Veteran Warrior Wellness initiative, our food outreach efforts, housing insecurity and specialized claims services, we uphold the promise that no Cherokee veteran will be left behind.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Secretary Crittenden, joined by my father, Chuck Hoskin, recently represented the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee veterans at a milestone celebration of the soon-to-open Jim Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center in downtown Tulsa. Cherokee Nation was a partner in the public, private and philanthropic effort to build the 58-bed hospital that will serve 65,000 veterans in the Tulsa area, including many Cherokee veterans. Our support of this needed medical center remains a priority as we build a better a network of programs meant to fulfill our commitment to Cherokee veterans.

The expansion of VA services in Tulsa aligns nicely with our efforts in our reservation. Earlier this year we celebrated the opening of the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Sallisaw, a facility made possible in part by the advocacy of Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. Last year we brought VA services back to Vinita by making room for those services for all veterans in our health center. When it comes to caring for veterans, we believe deeply in teamwork.

Our work extends beyond services; it is about strengthening the bonds of community. That is why we are expanding opportunities for Cherokee veterans to engage directly with their tribe. The Gadugi Portal is one of the most important tools in this mission. By registering and utilizing the portal, veterans can update their information, learn about upcoming programs and stay connected to all the resources across the Cherokee Nation. It is a simple but powerful way to bring our veterans closer to the Nation they helped protect.

This month, as we honor our veterans, we also held our inaugural Cherokee Veterans Summit, a pair of gatherings designed to bring together veterans, their families, and Cherokee tribal programs. The two gatherings — one held in Roland in the southern part of the reservation and Vinita in the northern part of the reservation — was an opportunity to listen, share information, and support one another. More importantly, it reaffirmed the strength and pride that define our citizens who have served. The ideas and relationships built there will guide our future work and ensure veterans’ voices continue to play a role in our progress as a tribe.

The Cherokee Nation’s record of service to veterans reflects our core value of Gadugi, working together for the communal good. Whether through counseling, outreach, or expanded digital opportunities for connection, we remain steadfast in our duty to those men and women who have given so much.

To every Cherokee veteran, we say Wado. Your courage and spirit of service continue to inspire our tribal government. Together, we will keep building a future worthy of your legacy.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

