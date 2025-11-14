Next on Native Bidaské: Telling the Untold Native Stories of the American Revolution

Details By Levi Rickert November 14, 2025

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 15 at 4 pm ET for a special Native Bidaské as host Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, interviews award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns and Jen Loren, an Emmy Award-winning host, filmmaker, and senior director of Cherokee Film.

Ten years in the making, Burns’ new documentary series The American Revolution premieres Sunday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. EST.

Burns’ team worked closely with the Cherokee Film Office to ensure Indigenous voices were represented in the project. He tells Rickert why including Native perspectives was essential to the film.

Loren, who advised on the production, helped weave Indigenous stories and viewpoints authentically into the series. Burns also discusses why history should not be sanitized in this provocative episode.

As the premiere of The American Revolution approaches, this special Native Bidaské offers viewers a rare look at how two leading storytellers are working to bring Indigenous voices back into the historical narrative. Don’t miss this compelling episode airing Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

👉 Join us for this conversation on this Native Bidaské Special

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15th, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. MT / 1:00 p.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website