Native News Weekly (May 19, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff May 19, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Department of the Interior Announces $320 Million for Tribal Domestic Water Supply Projects

The U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Reclamation issued a funding opportunity to assist federally recognized Tribes and Tribal organizations as they plan and construct domestic water infrastructure.

Eligible projects include new domestic water supply infrastructure, improvements to existing infrastructure and facilities, extension of existing infrastructure and facilities to reach underserved service areas, and other projects that assess and address urgent water-related needs, among others.

Application deadline: August 4, 2024

USDA to Hold Tribal Consutatons at the NCAI Midyear Convention

United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Friday that during the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Midyear Convention in Cherokee, N.C. (June 3-6), the department will be hosting a series of tribal consultations on Expanding Tribal Self-Determination Policies at USDA. They will be hybrid, and both in-person and online attendees must register:

Tribal Consultation on Self-Determination at USDA: Forestry

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 1:00-4:00 p.m. EDT

Registration Link: Meeting Registration

Tribal Consultation on Self-Determination at UDSA: Meat Inspections

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 4:30-7:30 p.m. EDT

Registration Link: Meeting Registration

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Tribal Consultation on Self-Determination at USDA: Food and Nutrition Programs

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: 1:00-4:00 p.m. EDT

Registration Link: Meeting Registration

The Secretary also recently established the USDA Tribal Advisory Committee to provide advice and guidance to USDA decision makers. Please save the date for the upcoming meeting, which will be both in person in Washington, D.C. and on Zoom on May 29 – May 30, 2024. If you have would like to submit written public comments or register to deliver verbal comments during the meeting, please send an email to [email protected].

Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Nominations

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is seeking nominations for future members of its Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee. Selected nominees will serve a two-year term, beginning January 2025. In determining who to select, HUD will take into consideration several factors, such as geographic location and size of Tribe. In order to be eligible, the nominee must be a duly elected or appointed Tribal leader or Tribal employee (employees of a Tribally Designated Housing Entity are not eligible). Further details can be found in this Federal Register Notice.

Nominations are due by June 7, 2024.

More Stories Like This

These stories must be heard. This May, we are highlighting our coverage of Indian boarding schools and their generational impact on Native families and Native communities. Giving survivors of boarding schools and their descendants the opportunity to share their stories is an important step toward healing — not just because they are speaking, but because they are being heard. Their stories must be heard. Help our efforts to make sure Native stories and Native voices are heard in 2024. Please consider a recurring donation to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter