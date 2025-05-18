Native News Weekly (May 18 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff May 18, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

2025 Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Allocations Finalized

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has finalized the FY25 Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) formula allocations, with over $1.1 billion available to support affordable housing development and services in Tribal communities. Tribes and TDHEs can now begin the process of accessing their allocation via eLOCCS.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This year's funding level is consistent with FY24, and reflects updates based on Tribal census corrections, funding adjustments, and statutory provisions including minimum funding levels, carry-over funds, and formula adjustments.

To access your funding for FY25: Review your final allocation, available at ihbgformula.com

Interior Dept. to Initiate Action to Rescind BLM’s Intermittent Energy Rule

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced on Wednesday it is seeking to eliminate burdensome regulations and stimulate economic growth, the Department of the Interior announced today the proposed rescission of a rule governing solar and wind energy development on public lands. The proposed rescission of the Bureau of Land Management’s clean energy regulation marks a significant policy shift, aimed at removing what officials describe as federal overreach and opening the door to expanded land use and energy independence.

The move would eliminate rate reductions that biased renewable energy development over other energy sources, while still allowing renewables to play a part in achieving American Energy Dominance. This action would align with the direction of Executive Order 14154 and Secretary’s Order 3418, Unleashing American Energy, which will reinvigorate the U.S. energy sector by creating high-paying jobs as well as safe, reliable, and robust domestic energy production on BLM-managed lands. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs will review the proposed rule rescission. Once that review is complete, the proposed rule rescission will be published in the Federal Register for public comment.

The Library of Congress Now Has Over 200 Prints and Photos by More Than 50 Contemporary Indigenous Artists

The Library has worked for more than two decades to boost its holdings of modern Native American art and now has more than 200 prints and photographs by more than 50 contemporary Indigenous printmakers and photographers from the United States, Canada and Latin America. These include dazzling works by artists and photographers such as Wendy Red Star, Kay Walkingstick, Brian Adams, Zig Jackson and Rick Bartow.

Read More: Native American (Artistic) Visions

GAO Seeks New Members for Tribal and Indigenous Advisory Council

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is seeking nominations for up to five positions on its Tribal and Indigenous Advisory Council (TIAC). The Council was formed in 2022 to provide insights and recommendations and help guide GAO’s future work on critical issues affecting Tribal Nations and their citizens.

“The Tribal and Indigenous Advisory Council has provided valuable input and insight into the challenges facing tribal communities,” said Gene L. Dodaro, Comptroller General of the United States and head of the GAO. “We are excited to continue our work with new members that will bring a diverse range of perspectives.”



GAO's oversight of federal programs that serve Tribes and their citizens aims to help Congress determine how best to meet the government's longstanding commitments to federally recognized Tribes.



GAO is now accepting nominations for up to five TIAC positions to be effective September 2025. Nominations must be submitted to [email protected] no later than June 6, 2025.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter