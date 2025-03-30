Native News Weekly (March 30, 2025): D.C. Briefs

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.
Tribal Energy Fairness Act Introduced
U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and John Curtis (R-Utah) today introduced the Tribal Energy Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding Tribal access to federal energy programs by removing unnecessary barriers and making technical fixes.
“Tribes deserve a fair shot at energy development, particularly on their own lands,” said Sen. Schatz. “This bipartisan bill will provide Tribes with the flexibility they need to access existing federal programs to lower costs, boost reliability, and strengthen their energy sovereignty.”
“Unnecessary red tape and outdated restrictions are holding back access to energy development opportunities,” said Sen. Curtis. “By removing these bureaucratic barriers, our legislation levels the playing field for Tribal communities—ensuring fair access to programs that strengthen grid resilience and support other critical energy projects.”
The bill addresses longstanding technical issues for Tribes in two key Department of Energy (DOE) programs. First, the legislation would eliminate the “double benefit restriction” under the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program, allowing Tribes to use other federal funds alongside a loan guarantee to cover up to 100 percent of project costs. It would also remove the cost-match requirement and permanently authorize DOE to provide technical assistance to potential loan awardees. Second, the bill would remove a requirement that Tribes sub-grant Grid Resilience awards to utility providers and would eliminate the cost-share requirement, making it easier for Tribes to directly access and benefit from resilience funding.
The Tribal Energy Fairness Act reflects technical assistance provided by DOE and incorporates feedback from Tribal leaders and advocates. Schatz previously introduced the bill at the end of the 118th Congress and filed it as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The issues it addresses have been repeatedly raised during Committee oversight hearings, roundtables, and meetings with Tribes.
The legislation is backed by Tribal organizations and energy advocates working to expand energy access and resilience in Native communities.
Energy Executive Chosen to Lead EPA Tribal Affairs
Usha-Maria Turner was selected to lead EPA's Office of International and Tribal Affairs. Turner joined the agency in an advisory role earlier this month, according to her LinkedIn. She has spent the past two decades in policy roles at various energy companies, most recently at Oklahoma-based companies Chesapeake Energy and OGE Energy.
HHS Annual Tribal Budget Consultation Set for April 22-23 in Washington, DC
If you plan to attend the ATBC in-person one or both days at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building, please register here:
- https://hhsgov.zoomgov.com/
survey/NwBHVuDOW7eG79Aw__f- MSzFKJFApwwsTd- w1y0688mCsBzx3XA.s7r9D8axy- Ivvvwc/view?id= y7cTLruARA6VgFOiUNjUog#/ sharePreview
- https://hhsgov.zoomgov.com/
survey/fPOrZTXmJX_ v41dg1TiV1EsGqnxppA_ vjTtcyYfan4HWZhJd54I. 1kgqPsmlbpNsxED6/view?id= pzzUicnOQBWR3JuB3VWT8Q#/ sharePreview
