Native News Weekly (March 19, 2023): D.C. Briefs

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country last couple weeks.
30 Tribes & Organizations Awarded Total of $3 Million in Tribal Tourism Grants from Indian Affairs
The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced on Thursday, March 16, 2023 that more than $3 million in Tribal Tourism Grant Program funding to 30 federally recognized tribes and tribal organizations. The grants, which range in value from $30,000 to $150,000, are funded for one-year.
“Empowering Tribal Nations to build their economies through the Tribal Tourism Grant Program is part of Indian Affairs’ mission to support Tribal self-determination and sovereignty,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) said. “Revitalizing Tribal economies is key to our goal of making lives better for people in Tribal communities as we work to undo the harms caused by policies of the past.”
The Tribal Tourism Grant Program supports tribal economic development and fulfills the mission of the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act, also known as the NATIVE Act, by providing funding for tribes to conduct feasibility studies to help them make informed decisions about potential tourism projects.
|
Tribe or Tribal Organization
|
City
|
State
|
Haida Corporation
|
Hydaburg
|
Alaska
|
$150,000
|
Hualapai Tribal Council
|
Peach Springs
|
Arizona
|
$150,000
|
Muscogee (Creek) Nation
|
Okmulgee
|
Oklahoma
|
$149,423
|
Village of Kaktovik (AKA Barter Island)
|
Kaktovik
|
Alaska
|
$149,270
|
Mesa Grande Business Development Corporation
|
Ramona
|
California
|
$149,212
|
Penobscot Indian Nation
|
Indian Island
|
Maine
|
$149,010
|
Blackfeet Tribe
|
Browning
|
Montana
|
$125,388
|
Bay Mills Indian Community
|
Brimley
|
Michigan
|
$125,000
|
Spirit Lake Tribe
|
Fort Totten
|
North Dakota
|
$125,000
|
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
|
Durant
|
Oklahoma
|
$125,000
|
The Chickasaw Nation
|
Ada
|
Oklahoma
|
$124,122
|
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas
|
Livingston
|
Texas
|
$120,291
|
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
$113,251
|
Crow Tribe of Indians
|
Crow Agency
|
Montana
|
$112,771
|
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness
|
Bangor
|
Maine
|
$105,000
|
Leech Lake Reservation Business Committee, Inc.
|
Cass Lake
|
Minnesota
|
$104,515
|
Burns Paiute Tribe
|
Burns
|
Oregon
|
$102,300
|
Oneida Indian Nation
|
Oneida
|
New York
|
$101,762
|
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
|
Mayetta
|
Kansas
|
$82,764
|
Northern Arapaho Tribe
|
Ethete
|
Wyoming
|
$78,701
|
Rosebud Sioux Tribe
|
Rosebud
|
South Dakota
|
$75,190
|
Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana
|
Elton
|
Louisiana
|
$72,672
|
Nansemond Indian Nation
|
Suffolk
|
Virginia
|
$71,720
|
Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior
|
Hayward
|
Wisconsin
|
$63,000
|
Enterprise Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California
|
Oroville
|
California
|
$55,066
|
Sitka Tribe of Alaska
|
Sitka
|
Alaska
|
$54,708
|
Nez Perce Tribe
|
Lapwai
|
Idaho
|
$49,408
|
Elk Valley Rancheria, California
|
Crescent City
|
California
|
$48,600
|
Chippewa Cree Tribe
|
Box Elder
|
Montana
|
$45,755
|
Native Village of Chenega
|
Anchorage
|
Alaska
|
$30,916
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to Deliver National Statement at UN 2023 Water Conference
The United States Mission to the United Nations announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the U.S. delegation to the UN 2023 Water Conference, to be held March 22-24, 2023, at United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, will serve as Heads of Delegation to the conference. Secretary Haaland will deliver the national statement on behalf of the United States on Wednesday, March 22.
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will deliver remarks on Thursday, March 23 at the United States-hosted event, “Stronger through Water” on the margins of the UN 2023 Water Conference.
For more information, visit: https://sdgs.un.org/
