Native News Weekly (March 19, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff March 19, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country last couple weeks.

IAC's Policy Briefs Highlight Key Legislation

The Intertribal Agriculture Council highlighted bills that were introduced in Congress during the past two weeks that could affect Tribes and Tribal producers:

H.R.1604 - To amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act to modify requirements for a meat food product of cattle to bear a "Product of U.S.A." label, and for other purposes.

Introduced: 03/14/2023

Sponsor: Rep. Rosendale Sr., Matthew M. [R-MT-2]

Cosponsors: Rep. Khanna, Ro [D-CA-17], Rep. Higgins, Clay [R-LA-3], Rep. Boebert, Lauren [R-CO-3], Rep. Miller, Mary E. [R-IL-15]

Summary: No bill text as of 03/16/2023

H.R.1532 - To authorize any Indian Tribe to lease, sell, convey, warrant, or otherwise transfer real property to which that Indian Tribe holds fee title without the consent of the Federal Government, and for other purposes.

Introduced: 03/10/2023

Sponsor: Rep. Hageman, Harriet M. [R-WY-At Large]

Cosponsors: N/A

Summary: No bill text as of 03/16/2023

H.R. 1495/ S.719 - A bill to amend the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 to establish a precision agriculture loan program, and for other purposes.

Re-Introduced: 03/08/2023

Sponsors: Rep. Feenstra, Randy [R-IA-4]/ Sen. Fischer, Deb [R-NE]

Cosponsors: Rep. Panetta, Jimmy [D-CA-19], Rep. Tokuda, Jill N. [D-HI-2], Rep. Thompson, Mike [D-CA-4], Rep. Guest, Michael [R-MS-3], Rep. Miller-Meeks, Mariannette [R-IA-1]/ Sen. Klobuchar, Amy [D-MN]

Summary: No 118th Congress bill text as of 03/16/2023. The 117th Congress bill text establishes a loan program within the Farm Service Agency to assist agricultural producers in purchasing precision agriculture equipment, such as geospatial mapping, data management and analytics software, and network connectivity products and solutions.

TTAC Held Its Meeting at the Treasury Department

The Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee (TTAC) met at the U.S. Department of Treasury on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 for its 10th meeting. Opening remarks were made Chief Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba (Mohegan), the treasurer of the United States

TTAC's subcommittee on dual taxation reported they held a re-consultation about their report on February 28, 2023. Comments are being accepted until March 31, 2023.

Meeting minutes will be available of the TTAC meeting on the Department of the Treasury's TTAC page where previous TTAC meeting minutes are locatd.

30 Tribes & Organizations Awarded Total of $3 Million in Tribal Tourism Grants from Indian Affairs The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced on Thursday, March 16, 2023 that more than $3 million in Tribal Tourism Grant Program funding to 30 federally recognized tribes and tribal organizations. The grants, which range in value from $30,000 to $150,000, are funded for one-year. “Empowering Tribal Nations to build their economies through the Tribal Tourism Grant Program is part of Indian Affairs’ mission to support Tribal self-determination and sovereignty,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) said. “Revitalizing Tribal economies is key to our goal of making lives better for people in Tribal communities as we work to undo the harms caused by policies of the past.” The Tribal Tourism Grant Program supports tribal economic development and fulfills the mission of the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act, also known as the NATIVE Act, by providing funding for tribes to conduct feasibility studies to help them make informed decisions about potential tourism projects. Tribe or Tribal Organization City State Haida Corporation Hydaburg Alaska $150,000 Hualapai Tribal Council Peach Springs Arizona $150,000 Muscogee (Creek) Nation Okmulgee Oklahoma $149,423 Village of Kaktovik (AKA Barter Island) Kaktovik Alaska $149,270 Mesa Grande Business Development Corporation Ramona California $149,212 Penobscot Indian Nation Indian Island Maine $149,010 Blackfeet Tribe Browning Montana $125,388 Bay Mills Indian Community Brimley Michigan $125,000 Spirit Lake Tribe Fort Totten North Dakota $125,000 Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Durant Oklahoma $125,000 The Chickasaw Nation Ada Oklahoma $124,122 Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Livingston Texas $120,291 Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Albuquerque New Mexico $113,251 Crow Tribe of Indians Crow Agency Montana $112,771 Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness Bangor Maine $105,000 Leech Lake Reservation Business Committee, Inc. Cass Lake Minnesota $104,515 Burns Paiute Tribe Burns Oregon $102,300 Oneida Indian Nation Oneida New York $101,762 Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Mayetta Kansas $82,764 Northern Arapaho Tribe Ethete Wyoming $78,701 Rosebud Sioux Tribe Rosebud South Dakota $75,190 Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Elton Louisiana $72,672 Nansemond Indian Nation Suffolk Virginia $71,720 Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior

Chippewa Indians Hayward Wisconsin $63,000 Enterprise Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California Oroville California $55,066 Sitka Tribe of Alaska Sitka Alaska $54,708 Nez Perce Tribe Lapwai Idaho $49,408 Elk Valley Rancheria, California Crescent City California $48,600 Chippewa Cree Tribe Box Elder Montana $45,755 Native Village of Chenega Anchorage Alaska $30,916

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to Deliver National Statement at UN 2023 Water Conference The United States Mission to the United Nations announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the U.S. delegation to the UN 2023 Water Conference, to be held March 22-24, 2023, at United Nations Headquarters in New York.



Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, will serve as Heads of Delegation to the conference. Secretary Haaland will deliver the national statement on behalf of the United States on Wednesday, March 22. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will deliver remarks on Thursday, March 23 at the United States-hosted event, “Stronger through Water” on the margins of the UN 2023 Water Conference.



For more information, visit: https://sdgs.un.org/ conferences/water2023

