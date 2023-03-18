fbpx
Native News Weekly (March 19, 2023): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country last couple weeks.

 

IAC's Policy Briefs Highlight Key Legislation
The Intertribal Agriculture Council highlighted bills that were introduced in Congress during the past two weeks that could affect Tribes and Tribal producers:
 
H.R.1604 - To amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act to modify requirements for a meat food product of cattle to bear a "Product of U.S.A." label, and for other purposes.
Introduced: 03/14/2023
Sponsor: Rep. Rosendale Sr., Matthew M. [R-MT-2]
Cosponsors: Rep. Khanna, Ro [D-CA-17], Rep. Higgins, Clay [R-LA-3], Rep. Boebert, Lauren [R-CO-3], Rep. Miller, Mary E. [R-IL-15]
Summary: No bill text as of 03/16/2023
 
H.R.1532- To authorize any Indian Tribe to lease, sell, convey, warrant, or otherwise transfer real property to which that Indian Tribe holds fee title without the consent of the Federal Government, and for other purposes.
Introduced: 03/10/2023
Sponsor: Rep. Hageman, Harriet M. [R-WY-At Large]
Cosponsors: N/A
Summary: No bill text as of 03/16/2023
 
H.R. 1495S.719 - A bill to amend the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 to establish a precision agriculture loan program, and for other purposes.
Re-Introduced: 03/08/2023
Sponsors: Rep. Feenstra, Randy [R-IA-4]/ Sen. Fischer, Deb [R-NE]
Cosponsors: Rep. Panetta, Jimmy [D-CA-19], Rep. Tokuda, Jill N. [D-HI-2], Rep. Thompson, Mike [D-CA-4], Rep. Guest, Michael [R-MS-3], Rep. Miller-Meeks, Mariannette [R-IA-1]/ Sen. Klobuchar, Amy [D-MN]
Summary: No 118th Congress bill text as of 03/16/2023. The 117th Congress bill text establishes a loan program within the Farm Service Agency to assist agricultural producers in purchasing precision agriculture equipment, such as geospatial mapping, data management and analytics software, and network connectivity products and solutions.
TTAC Held Its Meeting at the Treasury Department 
The Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee (TTAC) met at the U.S. Department of Treasury on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 for its 10th meeting. Opening remarks were made Chief Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba (Mohegan), the treasurer of the United States
 
TTAC's subcommittee on dual taxation reported they held a re-consultation about their report on February 28, 2023. Comments are being accepted until March 31, 2023.
 
Meeting minutes will be available of the TTAC meeting on the Department of the Treasury's TTAC page where previous TTAC meeting minutes are locatd. 
 
30 Tribes & Organizations Awarded Total of $3 Million in Tribal Tourism Grants from Indian Affairs

The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced on Thursday, March 16, 2023 that more than $3 million in Tribal Tourism Grant Program funding to 30 federally recognized tribes and tribal organizations. The grants, which range in value from $30,000 to $150,000, are funded for one-year.

“Empowering Tribal Nations to build their economies through the Tribal Tourism Grant Program is part of Indian Affairs’ mission to support Tribal self-determination and sovereignty,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) said. “Revitalizing Tribal economies is key to our goal of making lives better for people in Tribal communities as we work to undo the harms caused by policies of the past.”

The Tribal Tourism Grant Program supports tribal economic development and fulfills the mission of the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act, also known as the NATIVE Act, by providing funding for tribes to conduct feasibility studies to help them make informed decisions about potential tourism projects.

Tribe or Tribal Organization 

City 

State 

  

Haida Corporation 

Hydaburg 

Alaska 

$150,000 

Hualapai Tribal Council 

Peach Springs 

Arizona 

$150,000 

Muscogee (Creek) Nation 

Okmulgee 

Oklahoma 

$149,423 

Village of Kaktovik (AKA Barter Island) 

Kaktovik 

Alaska 

$149,270 

Mesa Grande Business Development Corporation 

Ramona 

California 

$149,212 

Penobscot Indian Nation 

Indian Island 

Maine 

$149,010 

Blackfeet Tribe 

Browning 

Montana 

$125,388 

Bay Mills Indian Community 

Brimley 

Michigan 

$125,000 

Spirit Lake Tribe 

Fort Totten 

North Dakota 

$125,000 

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma 

Durant 

Oklahoma 

$125,000 

The Chickasaw Nation 

Ada 

Oklahoma 

$124,122 

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas 

Livingston 

Texas 

$120,291 

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center 

Albuquerque 

New Mexico 

$113,251 

Crow Tribe of Indians 

Crow Agency 

Montana 

$112,771 

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness 

Bangor 

Maine 

$105,000 

Leech Lake Reservation Business Committee, Inc. 

Cass Lake 

Minnesota 

$104,515 

Burns Paiute Tribe 

Burns 

Oregon 

$102,300 

Oneida Indian Nation 

Oneida 

New York 

$101,762 

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation 

Mayetta 

Kansas 

$82,764 

Northern Arapaho Tribe 

Ethete 

Wyoming 

$78,701 

Rosebud Sioux Tribe 

Rosebud 

South Dakota 

$75,190 

Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana 

Elton 

Louisiana 

$72,672 

Nansemond Indian Nation 

Suffolk 

Virginia 

$71,720 

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior
Chippewa Indians 

Hayward 

Wisconsin 

$63,000 

Enterprise Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California 

Oroville 

California 

$55,066 

Sitka Tribe of Alaska 

Sitka 

Alaska 

$54,708 

Nez Perce Tribe 

Lapwai 

Idaho 

$49,408 

Elk Valley Rancheria, California 

Crescent City 

California 

$48,600 

Chippewa Cree Tribe 

Box Elder 

Montana 

$45,755 

Native Village of Chenega 

Anchorage 

Alaska 

$30,916 

 

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to Deliver National Statement at UN 2023 Water Conference 

The United States Mission to the United Nations announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the U.S. delegation to the UN 2023 Water Conference, to be held March 22-24, 2023, at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, will serve as Heads of Delegation to the conference. Secretary Haaland will deliver the national statement on behalf of the United States on Wednesday, March 22.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will deliver remarks on Thursday, March 23 at the United States-hosted event, “Stronger through Water” on the margins of the UN 2023 Water Conference.

For more information, visit: https://sdgs.un.org/conferences/water2023

