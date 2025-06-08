Native News Weekly (June 8, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff June 08, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

National Foundation for Bureau of Indian Education Names Heath Clayton as Lead Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of the Congressionally-chartered National Fund for Excellence in American Indian Education, the official Foundation for the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE), is pleased to announce the appointment of Heath Clayton as its new Lead Executive Officer. A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, Clayton brings more than two decades of experience in leadership roles across federal policy, education, healthcare, and the private sector.

As Lead Executive Officer, Clayton will oversee national efforts to strengthen BIE schools through fundraising, innovation and a focus on student achievement. His appointment reflects the Board’s strategic commitment to advancing results-driven solutions that improve educational outcomes for Native students.

Kara Bobroff (Diné/Lakota), Chair of the Board. “His track record in public service, systems change, and Tribal engagement reflects the values and direction we believe are essential to moving BIE schools forward. Heath has the strategic insight and leadership and vision to create a strong path forward for Native students.”



The Chickasaw Nation celebrated the announcement. “Heath Clayton is a leader of integrity and purpose,” said Bill Anoatubby, Governor of the Chickasaw Nation. “His commitment to First American youth and families has been evident throughout his career, and we are pleased to see him step into this critical national role at such a pivotal time for tribal education.”

Interior Moves to Rescind 2024 Rule on Alaska’s Petroleum Reserve

The Department of the Interior has proposed rescinding a rule put in place last year that added new restrictions on oil and gas development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. Rescinding the 2024 rule will remove regulations that are inconsistent with the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act of 1976, restore the original intent of the Act for the management of the area, and eliminate roadblocks to responsible energy production.

After a thorough legal and policy review, Bureau of Land Management and Department officials concluded that the 2024 Bureau of Land Management rule entitled “Management and Protection of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska” exceeds the agency’s statutory authority under the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act of 1976, conflicts with the Act’s purpose, and imposes unnecessary barriers to responsible energy development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

The Reserve, encompassing approximately 23 million acres on Alaska’s North Slope, was set aside by Congress for oil and gas exploration and development as a matter of national energy security and policy in reaction to the oil crisis in the 1970’s. The BLM administers the reserve pursuant to the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act, which mandates an “expeditious program of competitive leasing” while balancing the protection of surface resources.

