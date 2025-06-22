Native News Weekly (June 22, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 22, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

CMS Expands Tribal Health Access with Approval of Medicaid State Plan Amendments in Multiple States

Per the newly approved State Plan Amendments (SPAs), IHS and tribal clinics in Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming are now authorized to provide Medicaid clinic services beyond the physical clinic site, including in homes, schools, and other appropriate community locations. The approved SPAs reflect each state's formal attestation to adopt the mandatory exception to the Medicaid clinic services "four walls" requirement for IHS and tribal clinics. This change helps ensure that Medicaid funding can support the delivery of community-based clinic services delivery for eligible American Indian and Alaska Native populations.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

For more details on each state's approved SPA, please see the embedded links in this CMS Press Release.

Native CDFI Network Remains Optimistic for Its Grant after Federal Rules Against EPA

On June 18, a federal judge ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency acted unlawfully when it terminated environmental justice grants awarded through the Inflation Reduction Act, including those under the Thriving Communities Grantmaking Program. The court’s decision represents a critical step toward restoring these vital initiatives and may signal how future rulings could address the EPA’s termination of $20 billion in Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) grants—including the Clean Communities Investment Accelerator (CCIA).



The Native CDFI Network (NCN) remains optimistic about the reinstatement of our CCIA grant. Our dedicated CCIA team is still in place and fully prepared to move forward as soon as the program resumes. NCN is committed to advancing clean energy finance in Native communities—and we are ready to hit the ground running when given the green light.

Administration for Children & Families Tribal Consultation with the Office of Child Support Services (OCSS)

During the session, OCSS leadership will seek input on the following topics: OCSS will host a virtual Tribal Consultation on June 30 from 1:00 – 4:00pm ET. Please register to attend by June 27 using this registration link . Written testimony will be accepted through July 31 and may be submitted to [email protected] During the session, OCSS leadership will seek input on the following topics:

Implementing Public Law 118-258 – Supporting America’s Children and Families Act

Federal Parent Locator Service Systems and data including the Federal Case Registry

Systems Security and Safeguarding

Employment and Training Services Final Rule

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher