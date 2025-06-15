Native News Weekly (June 15, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff June 15, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Pell Grants Under Threat in "Big Beautiful" Bill

Some 75 percent of Native American students attending tribal colleges rely on Pell Grants.

The proposed “Big Beautiful Bill” would eliminate Pell Grants for an estimated 1.4 million students—about 20% of current recipients—including many who attend college part-time while working minimum-wage jobs or caring for family members.

The American Indian College Fund stands with the National College Access Network in strongly opposing drastic cuts to the Pell Grant program—cuts that threaten to undermine vital support for our most vulnerable students.

Because this bill is moving through the reconciliation process, it only requires a simple majority to pass. Time is running out to raise our voices and protect students who rely on this essential aid.

House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs Holds Hearing on Tribal Trust Land Homeownership Act (H.R. 2130)

On May 21, 2025, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs held a legislative hearing examining H.R. 2130, the Tribal Trust Land Homeownership Act of 2025, alongside related bills.

Eric Shepherd, Vice Chairman of the South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition and Executive Director of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Housing Authority, testified on the bill before the committee. Mr. Shepherd's testimony focused on how this legislation would reduce Bureau of Indian Affairs delays in processing leases and mortgages, streamline administrative barriers, and increase homeownership opportunities on Tribal trust lands.

To view the full hearing, click here or on the video player below.







