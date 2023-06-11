Native News Weekly (June 11, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff June 11, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Dept. of Homeland Security to Host Tribal Consultation on Tribal Equity

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security' Office of Partnership and Engagement announced on Friday that the department will hold Nation-to-Nation consultation July 6, 2023 on the topic of Tribal Equity. Please find attached the Dear Tribal Leader Letter and Framing Paper, which include links to all attachments.

Tribal Equity: The 2024 DHS Equity Action Plan

Date: July 6, 2023

Time: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Eastern Time

Register at the following link:

https://hq-dhs.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItdOutqjoiHQw5JxPAHgapRGyudaT8vTs

Written comments will be allowed until the close of business August 7, 2023, via email

to [email protected] with the subject line “Tribal Equity.”

FCC to Host Tribal Workshop

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that he Lummi Nation in Washington state will host an FCC Tribal Workshop in Ferndale, Washington, on June 29, 2023. Please save the date.

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 (all day)

Where: Silver Reef Casino Resort, 4876 Haxton Way, Ferndale, WA 98248

What: FCC staff will provide presentations on a broad range of important FCC initiatives that impact Tribal Nations.

Who: Tribal leaders, Tribal IT managers, government and community planners and managers, Tribal enterprise specialists, and representatives of Tribal social service agencies, schools, and libraries should consider attending this event.

We will send out more information very soon. For any questions, please contact the Office of Native Affairs and Policy at [email protected].

Dept. of Energy Seeking Fellows

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office (GDO) and Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE)are seeking candidates for the Clean Energy Innovator Fellowship program who have an interest in the clean energy transition.

Innovator Fellows will have a hands-on learning experience participating on projects that the Host Institutions identify as critical to enhancing grid resilience and/or advancing decarbonization while ensuring energy affordability and grid reliability. Innovator Fellows can spend up to two years participating in the program.

In the application, you will select up to 5 of your most preferred Host Institution projects from the website https://orise.orau.gov/CEIF/hosts/default.html. If required by the Host Institution, you must be willing to relocate to the Host Institution's area.

Fellowship Details

Fellows receive a stipend, health insurance, and a generous allowance for professional development. The fellowship appointment is for one-year, renewable for a second year, with opportunities for peer-to-peer learning provided for each cohort. Stipends are determined by their degree level and years of relevant professional experience. Reimbursement of relocation

expenses may also be provided, if applicable. Additional information can be found at https://orise.orau.gov/CEIF/.

