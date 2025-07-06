Native News Weekly (July 6, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 06, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

IHS Launches Tribal Consultation on Strategic Realignment

The Indian Health Service (IHS) has initiated a Tribal Consultation to gather input on its upcoming Strategic Realignment, which coincides with the agency’s 70th anniversary. In a recently issued Dear Tribal Leader Letter and accompanying materials, IHS invites Tribal leaders to provide feedback to help the agency more effectively meet its legal responsibilities and improve health outcomes for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

While IHS welcomes all comments, the agency is especially seeking input in three key areas:

Direct patient care delivery Enterprise and operational management Support for Tribal self-determination

To support this consultation, IHS will host four in-person consultation sessions and one virtual Urban Confer.

Tribal leaders and representatives are also encouraged to submit written comments by August 28, 2025. Comments should be sent via email to: [email protected]



Dates and locations for in-person consultations:

July 8 – Seattle, Washington from 10:00am – 2:00pm PDT

from 10:00am – 2:00pm PDT July 10 – Phoenix, Arizona from 10:00am – 2:00pm MST

July 15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota from 10:00am – 2:00pm CST

July 23 – Washington , DC from 10:00am – 2:00pm EST

Rep. Tom Cole (Chickasaw) Issues Statement in Support of One Big Beautiful Bill:

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK) released the following statement celebrating the House passage of the historic One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1). The measure was signed into law on Friday by President Trump.

“On the eve of America’s birthday, today’s passage reflects both the strength of our founding principles and the promise of the golden chapters ahead. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) delivers on President Trump’s promise of empowering Americans. It implements the largest tax cut for working families, farmers, and small businesses in U.S. history. It strengthens our border security and national defense.

It enhances economic growth and investment. And it reduces the deficit through mandatory savings while safeguarding critical programs. This is a transformational step toward restoring American greatness—one rooted in common sense, fiscal responsibility, and an unshakeable confidence to build, prosper, and innovate. These priorities will continue to guide our work on the discretionary side as the FY26 appropriations process moves forward. OBBBA may be at the finish line, but delivering wins for the American people doesn’t stop here. Our Republican agenda—and the funding work still to come—remains focused on what matters most: protecting taxpayers, defending the homeland, and rebuilding the American dream.”

Coalition for Tribal Sovereignty Analysis of FY 2026 President's Budget

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and its partners at the Coalition for Tribal Sovereignty (CTS) have an important update regarding the federal budget process and its direct impact on tribal programs. CTS has released a comprehensive analysis of the President’s full FY 2026 Budget Request—an update to our initial review of the “skinny” budget and memo on the Budget Request’s interaction with Budget Reconciliation released earlier this year.

Based on current information, the analysis estimates the President’s Budget would allocate approximately $29.9 billion for programs benefiting Native Americans and Alaska Natives. This represents a decrease of $2.7 billion (or 8.2%) compared to the previous year.

Because the process is ongoing and some information is still unavailable, CTS’s analysis combines prior year mandatory spending data, the current discretionary request, proposed reconciliation changes, and all known rescissions as of June 24, 2025.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher