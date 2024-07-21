Native News Weekly (July 21, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff July 21, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

SBA Announces New Grant Funding for Native American-Owned Small Businesses

On Friday, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, announced a funding opportunity for Native American-owned small businesses under its new pilot Native American Trade Expansion Program (NATEP). The new program will provide up to $240,000 in grants to expand exporting opportunities to Native American-owned small businesses. The deadline for eligible small business concerns to submit proposals to the NATEP Program is July 31, no later than 11:59 p.m. (EDT).

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the SBA has remained committed to increasing economic opportunities for tribal communities and creating pathways to entrepreneurship for Native American and Indigenous small business owners,” said Administrator Guzman. “With the launch of the Native American Trade Expansion Program, we can help Native American entrepreneurs grow their businesses through exports abroad. The more than 341,000 Native American-owned small businesses can help us lift communities and power U.S. global competitiveness for a brighter future for us all.”

The SBA’s Office of Native American Affairs (ONAA) established this funding opportunity as part of its mission to ensure that Native American-owned small businesses have full access to the business development and expansion tools available through the SBA’s entrepreneurial development, lending, and procurement programs.

Applications must be submitted on or before July 31, via www.Grants.gov and must consist of the following elements (i) a cover letter; (ii) a technical proposal; (iii) budget information; (iv) certifications, forms and assurances; and (v) attachments and exhibits. To learn more about this grant opportunity, visit here

FCC Releases Tribal Workshop Agenda

The full agenda is now available for the FCC’s Tribal Workshop that will focus on Broadband Data Collection (BDC) and Mapping on July 24-25, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Billings, Montana.

In addition to the presentations planned, the Office of Native Affairs and Policy and the Broadband Data Task Force are offering technical assistance for mapping and BDC related questions during the afternoon of July 25, 2024. If you are interested in taking advantage of the onsite FCC Technical Assistance support please bring your laptop. The TA session will begin after the formal agenda concludes at 12:00 PM on July 25th.

Registration for the FCC Tribal Workshop is required for onsite technical assistance.

For more information, visit the FCC event page here: FCC Tribal Workshop at Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Billings, MT | Federal Communications Commission.

To register for the event, visit the event registration page here: Event Registration - Office of Native Affairs and Policy (ONAP) Workshops and Consultations | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov)

HHS Awards $598,408 to the University of North Dakota

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the award of $598,408 through the Indian Health Service to the University of North Dakota (UND). The funding will be distributed to the following programs and initiatives:

$396,925 to the Recruitment & Retention of American Indians into Nursing (RAIN) program at UND, which provides support services to American Indian students enrolled in pre-nursing, undergraduate, and graduate nursing programs.

$201,483 to the Indians into Psychology Doctoral Education (INPSYDE) program at UND, which provides mental health services and professionals for Native American populations across the Midwest.

