Native News Weekly (December 14, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen Public Safety in Indian Country Passes Senate

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening public safety in Indian Country unanimously passed the U.S. Senate, led by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

The Bridging Agency Data Gaps & Ensuring Safety (BADGES) for Native Communities Act would support the recruitment and retention of Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officers, expand federal resources for missing persons cases and provide Tribes and states with additional tools to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“Since my time as Nevada’s attorney general, I have worked closely with law enforcement to keep families safe in every corner of the Silver State, including in Indian Country,” Cortez Masto said. “It is past time to get this bipartisan legislation across the finish line to provide Tribes with the resources they need to protect their communities. I urge my colleagues in the House of Representatives to quickly send this bill to the President’s desk.”

Hoeven said the legislation would help improve staffing and resources for Tribal law enforcement agencies.

“The BADGES for Native Communities Act will help improve and increase resources for Tribal law enforcement,” Hoeven said. “By enabling the BIA to conduct its own background checks on law enforcement applicants, this legislation gives Tribes critical tools to address staffing shortages. This not only enhances public safety within Tribal communities but also helps ensure offenders are held accountable, empowering Tribes to better protect their citizens and uphold justice.”

The bill would expand Tribal access to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System by requiring Tribal facilitators to conduct ongoing outreach, serve as points of contact for Tribes and law enforcement agencies, and provide training and information to help resolve missing persons cases.

It also calls for a comprehensive report on Tribal law enforcement needs, allows the BIA to conduct its own background checks for law enforcement applicants to speed recruitment, establishes a grant program to help states, Tribes and Tribal organizations coordinate efforts related to missing and murdered persons and sexual assault cases, and ensures BIA officers and Tribal police have access to culturally appropriate mental health and wellness programs.

FDA Commissioner Issues Statement Encouraging Retailers to Stop Selling Illegal Vapes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would like to share an important announcement and statement from FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary, encouraging retailers to stop selling illegal vapes. The statement is part of FDA's broader strategy to combat youth vaping.

To read the full statement, please click here .