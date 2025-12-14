fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Native News Weekly (December 14, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen Public Safety in Indian Country Passes Senate

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening public safety in Indian Country unanimously passed the U.S. Senate, led by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 102949

The Bridging Agency Data Gaps & Ensuring Safety (BADGES) for Native Communities Act would support the recruitment and retention of Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officers, expand federal resources for missing persons cases and provide Tribes and states with additional tools to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“Since my time as Nevada’s attorney general, I have worked closely with law enforcement to keep families safe in every corner of the Silver State, including in Indian Country,” Cortez Masto said. “It is past time to get this bipartisan legislation across the finish line to provide Tribes with the resources they need to protect their communities. I urge my colleagues in the House of Representatives to quickly send this bill to the President’s desk.”

Hoeven said the legislation would help improve staffing and resources for Tribal law enforcement agencies.

“The BADGES for Native Communities Act will help improve and increase resources for Tribal law enforcement,” Hoeven said. “By enabling the BIA to conduct its own background checks on law enforcement applicants, this legislation gives Tribes critical tools to address staffing shortages. This not only enhances public safety within Tribal communities but also helps ensure offenders are held accountable, empowering Tribes to better protect their citizens and uphold justice.”

The bill would expand Tribal access to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System by requiring Tribal facilitators to conduct ongoing outreach, serve as points of contact for Tribes and law enforcement agencies, and provide training and information to help resolve missing persons cases.

It also calls for a comprehensive report on Tribal law enforcement needs, allows the BIA to conduct its own background checks for law enforcement applicants to speed recruitment, establishes a grant program to help states, Tribes and Tribal organizations coordinate efforts related to missing and murdered persons and sexual assault cases, and ensures BIA officers and Tribal police have access to culturally appropriate mental health and wellness programs.

FDA Commissioner Issues Statement Encouraging Retailers to Stop Selling Illegal Vapes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would like to share an important announcement and statement from FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary, encouraging retailers to stop selling illegal vapes. The statement is part of FDA's broader strategy to combat youth vaping.

To read the full statement, please click here .

 
IHS TeleBehavioral Health Center for Excellence Webinars
Please explore this link to learn more about the many offerings monthly being provided through TBHCE tele-education webinar series. Upcoming topics include:
  • December 18, 2025 – Integrated Care Within and Beyond the Clinic Wall
  • January 8, 2026 – Enhancing Integration Care: Leveraging the PDSA Cycle for Continuous Improvement
  • January 22, 2026 – Integrating Substance Use Treatment into Integrated Care Settings
 
 
 

More Stories Like This

Native News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Wounded Knee Massacre Site Protection Bill Passes Congress
Two Murdered on Colville Indian Reservation 

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. 

At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day.

Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity.

That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable.

Levi headshotThe stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended.

Stand with Warrior Journalism today.

Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher

 
About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].