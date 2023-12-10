Native News Weekly (December 10, 2023): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

On Monday, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland announced that the Department of the Interior is transferring more than $300,000 to the National Fund for Excellence in American Indian Education, a federally chartered charitable nonprofit corporation established by Congress to further educational opportunities for American Indian students attending schools funded by the Bureau of Indian Education.

The renewed collaborative effort to develop new and sustainable funding will help create curricula from an Indigenous lens and center programming, culture-based models and language learning in BIE schools.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the renewal of the Fund, which had been inactive for decades, at the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit. This investment will allow the Fund to continue its efforts to undertake projects for the direct benefit of students attending Bureau of Indian Education schools.

“We have worked closely with the National Fund for Excellence in American Indian Education since Secretary Haaland announced the renewal of the nonprofit last year, and we’re pleased to see the progress the board has made so far,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. “Today’s investment is one step among many that we are taking to support Tribally led education initiatives, including our work on Native language revitalization.”

The Fund’s mission is to promote educational opportunities through increasing the available resources by bringing together revenue from philanthropic, private and public sectors. This investment will measurably improve the academic and life outcomes for students and will support the Bureau of Indian Education’s mission of delivering a culturally relevant, high-quality education, which includes Native language revitalization efforts.