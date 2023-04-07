Native News Weekly (April 9, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff April 09, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country last week.

Not Invisible Act Commission to Hold Public Hearing in Anchorage, Alaska

The Not Invisible Act Commission will convene a public hearing on April 25, 2023 in Anchorage, Alaska. This is part of the continued work by the members of the Commission, appointed by the Departments of the Interior and Justice, to develop recommendations to guide Congress and federal agencies on how to best combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples and human trafficking, as required under the Not Invisible Act.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The Not Invisible Act, which was led by then-Rep. Haaland and passed into law in October 2020, established the Commission as a cross-jurisdictional advisory committee composed of both federal and non-federal members, including law enforcement, Tribal leaders, federal partners, service providers, family members of missing and murdered individuals, and survivors.

WHAT: Not Invisible Act Commission Public Hearing in Anchorage, Alaska

WHEN: April 25, 2023, at 9:00 AM AKDT

WHERE: Anchorage, AK

FDA Invites Tribes Input on Tobacco Product Manufacturing Practice

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is inviting tribes to consult on its proposal to establish tobacco product manufacturing practice requirements for manufacturers of finished and bulk tobacco products.

The changes are intended to assure greater public health protections and compliance with Chapter IX of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Full discussion on the potential changes is set forth in the Federal Register Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. The virtual Tribal consultation will be on April 11 at 2:00pm ET; please register HERE. A public written comment period on the FDA's proposal is also open through September 6, 2023.

HHS and the Department of the Interior (DOI) Buy Indian Small Business Industry Days

On April 25-26, the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and of the Interior (DOI) will co-host an event promoting the Buy Indian Act at the Universities at Shady Grove in Rockville, Maryland.

The first day will feature an in-person Marketplace and Trade Show to highlight Indian owned small businesses and provide them with networking opportunities. The second day will feature a virtual "Matchmaking Session " for one-on-one meetings between Indian owned business and Federal contracting officers. Registration for each session is embedded in the links above.

IHS Launches New Sanitation Facilities Construction Projects Website

The Indian Health Service (IHS) launched a new interactive website to provide information on Division of Sanitation Facilities Construction projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law appropriated $3.5 billion to the Indian Health Service from FY 2022 through FY 2026 to build the infrastructure necessary to ensure a safe supply of drinking water, reliable sewage systems, and solid waste disposal facilities.

“This new interactive website demonstrates the Indian Health Service’s commitment to transparency and reporting on progress to complete projects that support improved public health for American Indian and Alaska Native homes and communities,” IHS Director Roselyn Tso said in a press release. “The projects funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are critical to improving clean water and sanitation systems in tribal communities throughout Indian Country.”

IHS will maintain and regularly update the information and data included on the website, which includes project funding amounts, tribes served and number of homes served, as well as project statuses.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter