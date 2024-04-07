Native News Weekly (April 7, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 07, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Biden-Harris Administration Invests Nearly $755,000 to Support Tribal Nations’ Engagement in Regional Ocean Partnerships

On Monday, the Department of Commerce and NOAA announced $754,953 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to support federally recognized Indian tribes’ participation with regional ocean partnerships as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

These funds will support activities of three federally recognized Indian tribes on the East and West Coasts to manage ocean and coastal resources and data, and build resilience for future challenges. The projects will also further the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities to tackle the climate crisis and support underserved communities.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We remain committed to using these unprecedented resources to ensure that tribal community participation in regional ocean partnerships remains a steadfast priority,” National Ocean Service Assistant Administrator Nicole LeBoeuf said. “With the constant goal of being prepared for future challenges, today’s investment is another step forward in our mission to secure a prosperous and sustainable tomorrow.”

The three awardees are:

HHS Observes National Minority Health Month this April

This annual observance builds awareness about the health disparities that persist among racial and ethnic minority and American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations and encourages everyone to take action to end these inequities. This year's theme, Be the Source for Better Health: Improving Health Outcomes Through Our Cultures, Communities, and Connections , is about understanding how the unique social determinants of health of minority populations impact their overall health. Resources for public involvement in National Minority Health Month are available here.

ACF New Head Start Eligibility for Children in Tribal and Agricultural Programs

On March 23, President Biden signed into law provisions giving Head Start programs additional flexibility to serve children in Tribal communities and children of farm workers. These provisions ensure Head Start programs can more effectively serve the families for which they were designed.

Tribes that operate a Head Start program will be able to prioritize enrolling children who are Tribal members or children who have family or household members who are part of a Tribe. The law also makes any child who has at least one family member primarily engaged in agricultural employment eligible for Migrant and Seasonal Head Start programs. The new policies are effective immediately. ACF will issue more policy guidance for programs to support swift implementation. Find out more about Head Start eligibility on the ACF at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ohs.

Legislation to Empower Tribal Nations in the Face of Climate Challenges Introduced

U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer (WA-06), Mike Simpson (ID-02), and Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez (WA-03) introduced the Tribal Environmental Risk and Resilience Act (TERRA Act) to streamline the process for Tribal Nations to respond to environmental threats, including extreme weather events, natural disasters, and other climate-induced challenges.

“Tribal communities are on the frontline of the climate crisis, facing threats that jeopardize their safety, cultural heritage, and way of life. It is imperative that the federal government provides streamlined, effective support for these communities to adapt and thrive,” Rep. Kilmer said. “The TERRA Act embodies a commitment to respecting Tribal sovereignty while enhancing their resilience against the harsh realities of our changing climate.”

The TERRA Act is endorsed by the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians (ATNI), Alaska Native Health Board, DOI Self-Governance Tribes, National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), National Indian Health Board (NIHB), Passamaquoddy Tribe, Pleasant Point Tribal Government, Shoalwater Bay Tribe, and United South and Eastern Tribes Sovereign Protection Fund (USET SPF).

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter