Native News Weekly (April 23, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 23, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Rep. Sharice Davids Comments on US Supreme Court's to Keep Abortion Pill

On Friday, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Mifepristone, which was originally approved for use more than 20 years ago, is a safe and effective medication used in over half of all abortions in the United States.

“I am glad that the Supreme Court recognized the total lack of science and legal standing in the case brought before them and ruled that the FDA’s approval of mifepristone will stand—as it has for decades—and access to this vital and safe medication will continue. “Though this is a victory for Kansans’ freedoms, reproductive rights are still under attack nationwide. It’s a reminder that we are facing extremist actors who will not stop attempting to insert themselves into our most private health care decisions—but while they try to strip us of our rights, together, we’ll continue fighting to protect them.

FEMA Extends Deadline for Summer 2023 Minority Internship Programs; Opens Program to Tribal Colleges

FEMA is extending the application deadline for its 2023 Minority Internship Programs to April 28, 2023. The applicant pool will include students from tribal colleges and universities as well as Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions.

“This Internship program gives college students the opportunity to learn from emergency management officials as they help their communities become safer and better prepared for disasters and other hazards,” FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks said. “

This internship opportunity is open in Atlanta, Denver and Washington, D.C.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Those interested in participating should send their resume, current unofficial transcript(s) and any applicable and/or required supporting documentation to [email protected] fema.dhs.gov by April 28 with a subject line of “FEMA HBCU MSI Summer Program 2023.” Additional information about the positions can be found on FEMA.gov.

Homeland Security Announces $45 Million to Fund to Colleges & Universities to Lead Center for Excellence in the Arctic

Accredited United States colleges and universities are invited to submit proposals to lead the new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Center of Excellence (COE) for Homeland Security in the Arctic (HSA). The DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced a funding opportunity to lead the new Center for up to 10 years and a total of $45 million through a cooperative agreement.

“By partnering with universities, S&T harnesses the intellectual power of academia to address the most complex issues facing the homeland while training the next generation of homeland security experts,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “Once awarded, this COE will use cutting-edge approaches to conduct critical research needed to prepare for and implement an effective response to the challenges DHS faces in the Arctic domain.”

This funding opportunity is posted on grants.gov. The deadline for submitting proposals is by 11:59 PM ET on June 19, 2023.

Academic-led innovation by the HSA COE will help develop a better understanding of how changing conditions in the Arctic directly impact the mission and operations of DHS components, and will enable enhancements in situational awareness, improvements in resilience, and expand collaboration across the homeland security mission space.

Bipartisan Support for Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act that Has 10% Increase for Tribal Programs

On April 13, 2023, Representatives Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Young Kim (R-CA) reintroduced the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2023 (H.R. 2604).

FVPSA provides critical funding for shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence, including those in Indian Country.

The FVPSA reauthorization bill provides critical support for shelters, coalitions, training, and technical assistance centers, children’s services, emergency response hotlines, and prevention initiatives. The FVPSA is also the only federal grant program solely dedicated to domestic violence shelter and supportive services and is the primary source of funding for these services for Indian tribes.

The FVPSA would expand grant programs and make many needed improvements so that more survivors have access to support and safety, including:

Adjustment of the funding distribution formula to increase the amount that Tribes receive from 10% to 12.5%;

Dedicated funding for Tribal coalitions to provide culturally-appropriate technical assistance to Tribes;

Permanent funding for the national Indian domestic violence hotline;

Permanent funding for the Alaska Tribal Resource Center on Domestic Violence to reduce disparities facing Native victims; and

Permanent funding for the Native Hawaiian Resource Center on Domestic Violence.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter