Native News Weekly (April 21 2024): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 21, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

ACF Issues New Head Start Eligibility for Children in Tribal and Agricultural Programs

President Joe Biden recently signed into law provisions giving Head Start programs additional flexibility to serve children in Tribal communities and children of farm workers. These provisions ensure Head Start programs can more effectively serve the families for which they were designed. Tribes that operate a Head Start program will be able to prioritize enrolling children who are Tribal members or children who have family or household members who are part of a Tribe.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The law also makes any child who has at least one family member primarily engaged in agricultural employment eligible for Migrant and Seasonal Head Start programs. The new policies are effective immediately. The Administriation for Children and Famiiles (ACF) will issue more policy guidance for programs to support swift implementation. Find out more about Head Start eligibility on the ACF at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ohs.

NIH Appoints Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan to the National Advisory Council on Minority Health and Health Disparities

Valerie Blue Bird Jernigan has been apppointed to the National Advisory Council on Minority Health and Health Disparities The National Advisory Council on Minority Health and Health Disparities advises the HHS Secretary and NIH leadership and conducts second level review of grants and cooperative agreements related to research and training.

Dr. Jernigan serves as the director of the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy, an academic community partnership with AI/ANs, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders to promote healthy diets and reduce chronic disease. She is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter